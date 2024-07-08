Zara Tindall pictured for the first time since Princess Anne's hospital discharge

Zara Tindall has been pictured for the first time since her mother, Princess Anne, was discharged from hospital.

The Princess Royal's daughter was photographed on Sunday as she took part in the Aston Le Walls International eventing competition.

© Splash News Zara riding 'Class Affair' during the show jumping phase at Aston le Walls International eventing competition

Participating in a showjumping event, keen equestrian Zara, 43, appeared in her element, smiling broadly and seemingly in good spirits.

For the sporty occasion, the Olympian donned a pair of cream jodhpurs, black riding boots and a navy Musto jacket. She wore her platinum blonde locks secured in a bun and appeared to highlight her features with a subtle sweep of makeup.

© Splash News The equestrian was all smiles as she braved the rain

Zara's outing comes after her mother, Princess Anne, left the Southmead Hospital in Bristol back in June following a five-day precautionary stay after being injured at her home estate, Gatcombe Park.

HELLO! understands that Anne was out walking within her estate when the incident occurred, resulting in the Princess Royal sustaining minor injuries to her head and a concussion.

While the exact cause of her injuries has not been confirmed, it's understood that her medical team say that her head injuries are consistent with a potential impact from a horse's head or legs.

© Getty Images Princess Anne recently left hospital and has been recuperating at her Gatcombe home

During her hospital stay, Anne received visits from her husband, Vice Admiral Tim Laurence, and her daughter Zara.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Prince William and Prince Edward discuss Princess Anne's accident

Following Anne's discharge from hospital, Tim said in a short statement: "I would like to extend my warmest thanks to all the team at Southmead Hospital for their care, expertise and kindness during my wife's short stay."

© Getty Images Anne suffered concussion and minor head injuries following a horse-related incident

The Princess Royal is now recuperating at Gatcombe Park, and will return to public duty when her doctors recommend it is safe and comfortable to do so.

Zara and Anne's lifelong love of horses

Princess Anne and Zara share a fondness for horses and horse riding.

Anne had a successful equestrian riding career in her younger years, becoming the first member of the British royal family to compete in the Olympics, taking part in the 1976 Games in Montreal.

© Getty Images Zara took part in the 2012 London Olympics

She also won a gold medal in 1971 and two silver medals in 1975 at the European Eventing Championships.

Following in her mother's footsteps, Zara expressed an interest in riding from an early age. She went on to win the Eventing World Championship in Aachen in 2006, and also clinched a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics as part of Team GB's eventing team.