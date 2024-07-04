Princess Anne and her husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, are fortunate to live in the gorgeous royal residence, Gatcombe Park, which is located on the 730-acre Gatcombe Estate in Gloucestershire.

The home boasts five main bedrooms, four secondary bedrooms, four reception rooms, a library, a billiard room and a conservatory – so there's plenty of space for them to host their loved ones including Anne's two children, Zara Tindall, and Peter Phillips, both of whom now have families and young children of their own.

The royal property was gifted to Princess Anne, 73, by her late mother in the early 1970s as a wedding gift after she married Captain Mark Phillips. The former couple later divorced in 1992.

However, when the Princess Royal married her second husband Timothy Laurence in 1993, the pair had a London residence as their first marital home.

© Daily Mail/Shutterstock Princess Anne Princess Royal's Living Room In Her Flat Drake House Dolphin Square Westminster 1993.

The home was a stylish flat located in Dolphin Square, Westminster, and featured plenty of retro interiors.

However, the Princess Royal said she "hated" the flat and swiftly moved out just a few months after moving in and instead opted for Buckingham Palace as their London residence.

Princess Anne's living room in her first marital home was so understated

One photo from Princess Anne's former home shows how understated the living room was compared to the lounge area at Gatcombe.

The lounge area features a three-piece suit couch in a pale green shade, with plenty of pink and white scattered cushions.

© Daily Mail/Shutterstock Princess Anne Princess Royal's Living Room In Her Flat Drake House Dolphin Square Westminster 1993.

There are plenty of retro finishes too, such as the Ercol dark wooden chairs, which were all the rage at the time and today can cost up to £300 or more.

Matching the dark wooden chairs, a dark dining table covered in a tablecloth can be seen in the background, and there are two more dark wooden side tables with large lamps placed on top.

© EPA Timothy and Anne walked down the aisle in 1992

Another eye-catching element was the single wooden chair in the corner, complete with a sky-blue cushion for comfort.

The London flat also had plenty of windows scattered along the walls to allow for plenty of light to flood in.

Princess Anne's living room at Gatcombe Park

The living room at Gatcombe Park couldn't look more different from the London flat, mainly because it looks much more lived in!

The couple don't often share photos inside their home, but during the coronavirus pandemic in 2021, the royal family's Instagram account shared a photo of Anne and Timothy watching TV together.

© Instagram Princess Anne and Sir Timothy Laurence at their home in Gatcombe Park

The pair were pictured sitting causally on their red two-seater sofa, while a singular armchair draped in the same paisley and floral pattern was nestled to their right.

In front of them, a coffee table was placed on the Persian-style rug and was full of magazines, books and papers, no doubt for the pair to thumb through at their own pace.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Princess Anne's shared a glimpse inside Gatcombe in a previous Zoom call

The photo also showed plenty of trinkets, framed photographs and beautiful paintings all in the modestly sized lounge.

The flat-screen television was sitting atop a wooden cabinet, which appeared to be a vintage piece of furniture that perhaps houses an old television unit. In the corner was a large bookcase cabinet filled with trinkets, animal ornaments and photo frames.