King Charles' cousin Lady Sarah Chatto and husband Daniel enjoy rare date at Wimbledon's royal box ahead of wedding anniversary

Lady Sarah Chatto and husband Daniel were among the guests in the Royal Box on Day 9 of Wimbledon.

The royal couple, who will mark their 30th wedding anniversary on Sunday, were joined by the likes of Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, where they watched Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev on Centre Court.

© Getty Lady Sarah Chatto with her husband Daniel on day nine of Wimbledon

Other guests in the exclusive invite-only box included Michael McIntyre, Stephen Fry, Sienna Miller, Lena Dunham and Cliff Richard.

Lady Sarah, 60, looked lovely in a cream knitted cardigan while her husband looked dapper in a tailored navy suit. They are also due to watch Jasmine Paolini and Emma Navarro in the women's quarter-final.

Lady Sarah, who is the daughter of Princess Margaret and photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, often keeps a low-key profile, but on occasion joins members of the royal family on special occasions such as King Charles' coronation, the annual Easter Sunday service in Windsor and Royal Ascot.

Both she and her brother, David, 2nd Earl of Snowdon, have always shared a close relationship with their cousins, King Charles and Princess Anne. Lady Sarah also remained particularly close to her beloved aunt, Queen Elizabeth II, up until her death in September 2022.

The royal and her husband and fellow artist Daniel married during a low-key wedding ceremony at St Stephen's, Walbrook in the City of London on 14 July 1994.

© Getty Lady Sarah joined Princess Anne on day three of Royal Ascot last month

She wore a long-sleeved wedding dress by Jasper Conran, made from ivory georgette fabric with a square corseted bodice. Lady Sarah also wore the Snowdon Floral Tiara, which was a gift from her father to her mother Princess Margaret on their wedding day.

The pair are parents to two sons, Samuel, 27, who studied at the University of Edinburgh and currently works as a sculptor, and Arthur, 25, who was a former page of honour to the late Queen. He has worked as a personal trainer, but is currently serving with the Royal Marines.