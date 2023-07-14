Lady Sarah Chatto pictured in royal box on wedding anniversary - photos

Lady Sarah Chatto is marking her wedding anniversary to husband Daniel and to celebrate the occasion she was spotted in the audience at Wimbledon alongside the Duke of Kent and his daughter Lady Helen Taylor, and Birgitte, Duchess of Gloucester.

Lady Sarah, who is the daughter of Princess Margaret, sat with Birgitte as the duo discussed the action that was taking place on court. Lady Sarah looked elegant in her ensemble with the royal opting to wear a white buttoned shirt alongside a baby-pink skirt. She accessorised with a small brown handbag that she wore over her chest as she took her seat with the other royals.

Birgitte also looked incredibly splendid in her outfit wearing a thick white overcoat with a dazzling dress underneath. Meanwhile, the Duke of Kent wore a grey suit for the outing while Lady Helen styled out a floral dress.

Sarah did not appear to be joined by her husband, Daniel Chatto, during the outing on their anniversary, but the pair were at Wimbledon earlier in the week where they watched the action from the royal box alongside Olympic Champion Dame Denise Lewis, actor Stephen Fry and ballet dancer Dame Darcey Bussell.

For their joint outing, the 59-year-old decided to go for a black striped shirt, while Daniel looked very smart in a navy suit.The couple marked their 29th wedding anniversary on Friday, with the former actor marrying the artist in a low-key ceremony in 1994. The pair avoided the grandeur of Westminster Abbey instead marrying at St Stephen's Walbrook in London.

Sarah looked beautiful in a corset-style, long-sleeve wedding dress designed by Jasper Conran, which wasn't dissimilar to her bridesmaid's dresses. Her half-sister, Lady Frances Armstrong-Jones, her cousin, Zara Tindall (then Phillips), and a family friend, Tara Noble-Singh all wore corset lace-up white gowns with round necklines and fresh pink flowers in their hair.

Sarah accessorised with the Snowdon Floral Tiara which was created especially for her nuptials. It was made using three diamond brooches that were originally a wedding gift to her mother Margaret from her husband Antony Armstrong-Jones, the First Earl of Snowdon, in 1960.

The couple went on to hold their wedding reception at Clarence House, which at the time was the home of her grandmother, the Queen Mother.

Lady Sarah and Daniel typically keep a low profile and are not working members of the royal family, although they are typically seen at large events with others royals, including at Royal Ascot, the King's coronation and Princess Kate's carol services.

The pair are parents to two son, Samuel, 26, who studied at the University of Edinburgh and currently works as a sculptor, and Arthur, 24, who was a former page of honour to the late Queen. He has worked as a personal trainer, but is currently serving with the Royal Marines.