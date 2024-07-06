Princess Kate releases personal message to Andy Murray after Wimbledon farewell amid cancer recovery

The Princess of Wales has penned a touching tribute to Andy Murray after the tennis ace played in his final Wimbledon match on Thursday.

In a rare personal message, Kate, who is receiving treatment for cancer, said: "An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andy_murray. On behalf of all of us, thank you! C."

Andy was due to play in the mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu, however, Emma pulled out of the venture on Saturday with "stiffness" in her wrist. With Andy and his brother, Jamie, crashing out of their doubles match on Thursday and with his pending retirement, it means that Andy's Wimbledon career has come to an end.

At the end of his match, the Scottish tennis ace was treated to an incredibly emotional tribute, which included a montage of highlights from his career. Andy was cheered on by his family and two of his daughters, and everyone was seen getting emotionally visible.

© Clive Brunskill Andy was seen emotional as he played his final match

Andy was also interviewed by Sue Barker, who came out of retirement for the momumental occasion. During their chat, Andy was grilled might have in store for their father as he steps into retirement, prompting the tennis legend to tease: "Well, they've been waking me and my wife up at 5 a.m. for the last eight years, so they'll continue doing that.

"They were requesting piggybacks the day after my back surgery. They've been amazing, that's something I look forward to, spending more time at home."

© Francois Nel Andy was supported by his daughters in the final match

The Princess usually attends Wimbledon, but has been unable to do so this year because of her cancer treatment. The royal is the patron of the All England Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club (AELTC) and traditionally presents trophies to the Wimbledon champion.

Kate's love of tennis stems back to her childhood and she has only ever missed Wimbledon once - in 2013 when she was heavily pregnant with Prince George. The royal told Sue Barker on a 2017 BBC documentary: "I have watched Wimbledon, that was very much part of my growing up. It's such a quintessential part of the English summer, and I think it really inspires youngsters, myself, it inspired me when I was younger to get involved in the game. It hasn't changed either, I think that's what's so wonderful."

© Getty Kate loves being at Wimbledon

Although Kate has been unable to attend Wimbledon this year, her parents Michael and Carole were present on the tournament's fourth day. Carole donned a gorgeous floral summer dress which she paired with a chic white jacket, adorned with black buttons. Meanwhile, Michael looked smart wearing a blue shirt, yellow tie and navy blue jacket.

