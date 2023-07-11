Lady Sarah Chatto spotted in Wimbledon royal box days before special anniversary

Lady Sarah Chatto and her husband Daniel enjoyed a day of tennis at Wimbledon on Tuesday, just days before a special celebration.

The couple watched the action from the royal box alongside Olympic Champion Dame Denise Lewis, actor Stephen Fry and ballet dancer Dame Darcey Bussell.

Lady Sarah, who is the daughter of the late Princess Margaret and a cousin of King Charles, kept her cool in a striped ensemble, while Daniel donned a navy suit and blue shirt. The couple join a number of royal tennis fans, including the Princess of Wales, who is patron of the AELTC. See why Kate is the ultimate tennis aficionado in the video below...

Lady Sarah and Daniel will mark their 29th wedding anniversary on Friday 14 July. She married British artist and former actor, Daniel, in 1994 at St Stephen's, Walbrook, in the City of London.

The blushing royal bride wore a corset-style gown for her big day, designed by Jasper Conran, and the Snowdon Floral Tiara, which is made from three brooches.

The late Queen Elizabeth II and the late Diana, Princess of Wales were among the guests at the wedding.

Lady Sarah's bridesmaids were her half-sister Lady Frances Armstrong-Jones, Zara Tindall (nee Phillips) and family friend Tara Noble-Singh.

After the ceremony, a wedding reception took place at the late Queen Mother's residence, Clarence House.

Two years after their marriage, Lady Sarah and Daniel welcomed their first son, Samuel, followed by second son, Arthur, in 1999.

Sam studied History of Art at the University of Edinburgh and has since worked at North Shore Pottery where he makes his own ceramics. Arthur, who also attended the University of Edinburgh, joined the Royal Marines last year.

The Chattos were pictured among the guests at King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation at Westminster Abbey in May.

Charles has remained close to his maternal cousins, who also include Lady Sarah's older brother, David Armstong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon.

Like their late father, photographer Antony Armstrong-Jones, Lady Sarah and David have both followed in his footsteps with a flair for arts and the creative industry.

Lady Sarah is a painter and has been exhibiting her work at the Redfern Gallery since 1995.

Meanwhile, furniture maker David set up his own company, Linley, in 1985 and remained as director of the company until November last year. In 2015, he was made honorary chairman of Christie's EMERI (Europe, Middle East, Russia and India) and has also published several books.

David is also vice-president of his cousin's charity, the Prince's Foundation, and will deputise for the King, when needed.

He shares two children with his former wife, Serena Stanhope - Charles and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, born in 1999 and 2002 respectively.