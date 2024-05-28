Zara Tindall is a barefoot beauty in berry-print maxi dress on sun-soaked holiday

Zara Tindall showed off her carefree side as she went barefoot onboard a luxury yacht during the Monaco Grand Prix this weekend.

Zara, 43, and her husband Mike Tindall, 45, were amongst the guests at an exclusive celebration hosted by The Green Room Experience as part of the high-octane sporting event.

In photographs shared on Instagram over the weekend, Zara can be seen sipping on Champagne and dancing barefoot as Mike's close friend and podcast co-host James Haskell DJs.

© Instagram / @nattyc76 Zara Tindall went barefoot onboard the luxury yacht in Monaco

The royal showed off her sartorial prowess in a cream and sage tea dress from royally-loved brand, ME+EM. Complete with angelic capped sleeves, a tiered A-line skirt and feminine flared hem, Zara's dress fit effortlessly into her off-duty wardrobe.

The mother-of-three paired her floral-printed dress with the 'Micro Lottie Bag' from Aspinal of London, perfectly complementing the cream hues of her 'Zahra’ nude sunglasses from Soek.

Looking edgy and elegant, Zara went all out with her accessories, layering several pieces of gold jewellery and rocking gold hoop earrings to match her head-turning Monaco vibe.

© Instagram / @zoehayes Zara looked radiant in a floral-print ME+EM dress

In a rare move for a royal lady, the daughter of Princess Anne was a down-to-earth darling as she went barefoot amongst the boat - most likely for safety reasons, but ideal for dancing!

"The best part of the outfit is her bare feet!" penned a fan on Instagram page Royal Fashion Police.

© Instagram / @zoehayes Zoe reveales she met the royal for the first time

Fitness influencer Zoe Hayes, a guest of The Green Room Experience, shared several behind-the-scenes snaps of Zara via her Instagram Story. "It was an honour to meet Zara, she looks beautiful and one of the nicest people I’ve met," she penned on IG.

Zara's Monaco Grand Prix style file

It's not the first time Zara has showcased her impeccable style at the Monaco Grand Prix.

In 2023, the late Queen Elizabeth II's granddaughter once again showed off her fun side as she was spotted in a DJ booth in Monaco. Zara took a turn on the decks as fellow yacht guests danced and clapped to Macklemore & Ryan Lewis' Can't Hold Us.

WATCH: Zara Tindall gets behind the DJ decks on yacht in Monaco

The royal nailed the perfect balance between off-duty casual and quiet elegance as she headed overseas to the celebrity-favourite destination. Looking glamorous as ever, the equestrian donned an oversized striped poplin dress from Essentiel Antwerp.

© Getty The Tindalls, pictured in May 2023 at the F1 Grand Prix in Monaco, are often seen on the social and sporting circuits

The nautical mini dress featured a regal pie-crust neckline, a flattering tiered skirt and statement ruffled cuffs on the sleeves.