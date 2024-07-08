Queen Mary and King Frederik cosy up together on royal tour

King Frederik and Queen Mary carried out a week-long tour of Greenland in a significant milestone for the couple in the first six months of Frederik's reign.
The Danish royals, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in May, were very tactile with one another on their trip.
Photos shared on their official Instagram account show the pair cuddled up together during a coffee morning in the village of Qassiarsuk.
Other snaps showed Frederik and Mary with their arms around one another as they boarded a boat and enjoyed a scenic walk along the coastline.
The pair were also joined by their 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, earlier on the tour, where they visited an Arctic research station and took part in a family fun day in Qeqertarsuaq.
Take a look at the cosiest pictures of Frederik and Mary from their Greenland trip below…
Cosy coffee morning
The couple braved the rainy weather to join residents for a special coffee morning in Qassiarsuk. Mary snuggled into her husband as a beaming Frederik put his arms around his wife. The couple matched in waterproof outerwear and baseball caps.
All Aboard
Frederik and Mary exchanged looks of love as they boarded a boat in Qassiarsuk.
Romantic walk
And during a picturesque hike along Qassiarsuk's scenic coastline, Frederik wrapped his arms around his wife as they happily posed for a photograph.
Frederik and Mary once again wore traditional outfits for their visit to Sisimiut in Greenland. Mary sported a Kalaallisut – a national costume which features brightly coloured beads, as well as beautifully decorated kamiks (boots).
Tactile display
The pair often share subtle PDAs, with Frederik affectionately placing his hand on his wife's hip as they visited Aasiaat.
