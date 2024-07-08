Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary and King Frederik cosy up together on royal tour - all their PDAs
Frederik and Mary in Greenland© Getty / Instagram / Kongehuset

Queen Mary and King Frederik cosy up together on royal tour

The Danish royal couple made an official visit to Greenland

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
1 hour ago
King Frederik and Queen Mary carried out a week-long tour of Greenland in a significant milestone for the couple in the first six months of Frederik's reign.

The Danish royals, who celebrated their 20th wedding anniversary in May, were very tactile with one another on their trip.

Photos shared on their official Instagram account show the pair cuddled up together during a coffee morning in the village of Qassiarsuk.

Other snaps showed Frederik and Mary with their arms around one another as they boarded a boat and enjoyed a scenic walk along the coastline.

The pair were also joined by their 13-year-old twins, Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, earlier on the tour, where they visited an Arctic research station and took part in a family fun day in Qeqertarsuaq.

Their royal visit to Greenland came just days after the king and queen celebrated Crown Prince Christian's high school graduation, with the couple spotted wrapping their arms around each other as they left the ceremony.

Take a look at the cosiest pictures of Frederik and Mary from their Greenland trip below…

1/6

King Frederik and Queen Mary in Qassiarsuk© Instagram / Kongehuset

Cosy coffee morning

The couple braved the rainy weather to join residents for a special coffee morning in Qassiarsuk. Mary snuggled into her husband as a beaming Frederik put his arms around his wife. The couple matched in waterproof outerwear and baseball caps.

2/6

Queen Mary shares a loving glance with King Frederik on board a boat© Getty

All Aboard

Frederik and Mary exchanged looks of love as they boarded a boat in Qassiarsuk.

3/6

King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary of Denmark visit the village of Qassiarsuk© Getty

Romantic walk

And during a picturesque hike along Qassiarsuk's scenic coastline, Frederik wrapped his arms around his wife as they happily posed for a photograph.

4/6

Official dinner© Instagram / Kongehuset

Official dinner

The couple pictured before they attended an official dinner at Kulturhuset Katuaq in Nuuk. Mary looked beautiful in a white and gold brocade gown while Frederik donned a traditional nation outfit.

5/6

Frederik and Mary wearing traditional outfits in Greenland© Instagram / Kongehuset

Royal traditions

Frederik and Mary once again wore traditional outfits for their visit to Sisimiut in Greenland. Mary sported a Kalaallisut – a national costume which features brightly coloured beads, as well as beautifully decorated kamiks (boots).

6/6

King Frederik X of Denmark and Queen Mary of Denmark arrive in Aasiaat© Getty

Tactile display

The pair often share subtle PDAs, with Frederik affectionately placing his hand on his wife's hip as they visited Aasiaat.

