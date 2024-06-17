King Frederik cheers on Denmark with twins Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent in new family photo

Queen Mary got behind the camera to take a fun family snap of King Frederik and their youngest children ahead of Denmark's debut match during the Euro 2024 tournament.

The Danish king, 56, sported the red and white kit of Denmark's national football team, matching with 13-year-old twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, taken at the family's residence at Amalienborg Palace in Copenhagen.

Josephine also teamed her shirt with a dainty pearl necklace.

The caption read: "It starts in a little whole, and at our place we are just about ready for Denmark's match start. My family and I wish @herrelandsholdet a great luck for the European Championships."

© Queen Mary King Frederik cheered on Denmark with his twins, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent

Denmark drew 1-1 against Slovenia in their first Group C match, with Christian Eriksen scoring the opening goal of the tournament.

The Danish midfielder suffered a heart attack as he collapsed on the pitch against Finland in Denmark's opening match of Euro 2021, with King Frederik and Queen Mary among the spectators in the stands.

© Getty Christian Eriksen celebrates his goal against Slovenia

The then Crown Prince and Crown Princess sent their best wishes to Eriksen, writing in a message at the time: "The most important thing tonight is that Christian Eriksen is well under the circumstances.

"It was touching to experience the amazing team spirit and support from players and fans, after the great scare we all got."

© Getty Frederik and Mary witnessed the match where Eriksen collapsed at Euro 2021

He was later fitted with an Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillator (ICD), and returned to football eight months later with a move to Premier League club Brentford, before transferring to Manchester United the following season.

Denmark face England at Frankfurt Arena in Germany on Thursday 20 June, with the Prince of Wales confirmed to attend.

Last appearance

The family photo of Frederik, Josephine and Vincent comes just weeks after the king celebrated his 56th birthday, stepping out on the balcony of Amalienborg Palace with his family.

© Getty A family balcony appearance for Frederik's 56th birthday

Frederik and Mary appeared alongside their four children, Crown Prince Christian, 18, Princess Isabella, 17, and twins Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine, as well as Frederik's mother, Queen Margrethe, 84, who abdicated in January.

Frederik was proclaimed king on 14 January after Margrethe announced her shock decision to step down from the throne after 52 years in her New Year's address.

