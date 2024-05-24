Queen Mary and King Frederik's 8 most memorable balcony moments over the years

King Frederik will celebrate his 56th birthday on 26 May, with the Danish monarch set to make a balcony appearance with his wife, Queen Mary, and their four children, at Frederik VIII's Palace, Amalienborg on Sunday.

The Danish royals typically have balcony moments when it's the monarch's birthday or a Jubilee, and it was a momentous occasion for Frederik when he became king in January.

Take a look back at his accession day in the clip below…

WATCH: Frederik's emotional balcony appearance as he becomes King

Ahead of King Frederik and Queen Mary's outing, HELLO! is taking a look back at the couple's most memorable balcony appearances, including their engagement and wedding day.

© Getty A kiss for his future bride Frederik's engagement to Australian-born Mary Donaldson was announced by the Danish palace on 8 October 2003. After taking part in an engagement photocall, where Mary showed off her diamond and ruby ring, the bride and groom-to-be appeared on the palace balcony, marking the future Crown Princess's debut.

© Getty Wedding day Newlyweds Frederik and Mary shared a series of kisses and hugs as they waved to the crowds after their wedding on 20 May 2004. The new Crown Princess looked beautiful in a gown designed by Uffe Frank and a diamond tiara gifted to her by her in-laws, Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik.

© Getty New parents In October 2005, Frederik and Mary became parents with the birth of their son, Prince Christian. The tot made his debut on the balcony at Marselisborg Castle, in Aarhus, when he was just six months old as the Danish royals celebrated Queen Margrethe's 66th birthday.

© Getty And then there were four Frederik and Mary were captured holding hands, with Prince Christian, two, and one-year-old Princess Isabella in their arms as Frederik marked his 40th birthday.

© Getty The twins make their debut How sweet do Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine look in their matching outfits and hats? Frederik and Mary's twins appeared on the balcony for the first time when they were just shy of their first birthday.

© Getty The look of love Cameras captured this tender moment of the couple gazing into one another's eyes and smiling as Frederik turned 50 in 2018.

© Getty Proud parents Frederik and Mary beamed as they appeared alongside their son Christian to celebrate his milestone 18th birthday in 2023. Queen Margrethe also hosted a lavish gala dinner for her grandson. It would also mark Frederik and Mary's last time on a balcony as Crown Prince and Crown Princess.

© Getty Accession day King Frederik and Queen Mary held hands, exchanged kisses and were joined by their four children after Frederik was proclaimed King of Denmark on 14 January 2024 following his mother Queen Margrethe's abdication.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Portrait