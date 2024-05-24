Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Queen Mary and King Frederik's 8 most memorable balcony moments over the years
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Digital Cover royalty

Queen Mary and King Frederik's 8 most memorable balcony moments over the years

The Danish royals have made some sweet appearances with their four children

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

King Frederik will celebrate his 56th birthday on 26 May, with the Danish monarch set to make a balcony appearance with his wife, Queen Mary, and their four children, at Frederik VIII's Palace, Amalienborg on Sunday.

The Danish royals typically have balcony moments when it's the monarch's birthday or a Jubilee, and it was a momentous occasion for Frederik when he became king in January.

Take a look back at his accession day in the clip below…

WATCH: Frederik's emotional balcony appearance as he becomes King

Ahead of King Frederik and Queen Mary's outing, HELLO! is taking a look back at the couple's most memorable balcony appearances, including their engagement and wedding day.

Frederik kisses Mary's hand on the balcony to celebrate their engagement© Getty

A kiss for his future bride

Frederik's engagement to Australian-born Mary Donaldson was announced by the Danish palace on 8 October 2003. After taking part in an engagement photocall, where Mary showed off her diamond and ruby ring, the bride and groom-to-be appeared on the palace balcony, marking the future Crown Princess's debut.

Mary kissing Frederik on the balcony on their wedding day© Getty

Wedding day

Newlyweds Frederik and Mary shared a series of kisses and hugs as they waved to the crowds after their wedding on 20 May 2004. The new Crown Princess looked beautiful in a gown designed by Uffe Frank and a diamond tiara gifted to her by her in-laws, Queen Margrethe and Prince Henrik.

Crown Prince Christian's balcony debut© Getty

New parents

In October 2005, Frederik and Mary became parents with the birth of their son, Prince Christian. The tot made his debut on the balcony at Marselisborg Castle, in Aarhus, when he was just six months old as the Danish royals celebrated Queen Margrethe's 66th birthday.

Mary and Frederik hold hands as they hold Christian and Isabella on balcony© Getty

And then there were four

Frederik and Mary were captured holding hands, with Prince Christian, two, and one-year-old Princess Isabella in their arms as Frederik marked his 40th birthday.

Frederik and Mary with baby twins, Josephine and Vincent, and Christian and Isabella, on the balcony© Getty

The twins make their debut

How sweet do Prince Vincent and Princess Josephine look in their matching outfits and hats? Frederik and Mary's twins appeared on the balcony for the first time when they were just shy of their first birthday.

Frederik and Mary smile on the balcony in 2018© Getty

The look of love

Cameras captured this tender moment of the couple gazing into one another's eyes and smiling as Frederik turned 50 in 2018.

Queen Mary, King Frederik and Prince Christian waving from palace balcony© Getty

Proud parents

Frederik and Mary beamed as they appeared alongside their son Christian to celebrate his milestone 18th birthday in 2023. Queen Margrethe also hosted a lavish gala dinner for her grandson. It would also mark Frederik and Mary's last time on a balcony as Crown Prince and Crown Princess.

Princess Isabella, Crown Prince Christian, King Frederik X of Denmark, Queen Mary of Denmark, Princess Josephine and Prince Vincent wave after the proclamation© Getty

Accession day

King Frederik and Queen Mary held hands, exchanged kisses and were joined by their four children after Frederik was proclaimed King of Denmark on 14 January 2024 following his mother Queen Margrethe's abdication.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Portrait

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more