Mike and Zara Tindall are fortunate to live on a grand countryside estate which offers them acres of land to raise their three children, affords them plenty of privacy and keeps them close by to their family including Princess Anne and Peter Phillips.

Given that Zara's mum and brother live in such close proximity, it's only natural that the family hosts get-togethers on special occasions, and they have the perfect place for it right in the centre of their land called 'the party barn'.

The couple, who wed in 2011 and share Mia, 10, Lena, six, and Lucas, three, have previously given royals fans and followers a look inside the fabulous room.

© Getty Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall

Mike even shared a photo which showed the barn in all its glory recently. Find out more below…

The Tindall's party barn

Posting on his Instagram last month, Mike shared a photo to celebrate his three-year partnership with the brand, Pureis CBD, and could be seen looking overjoyed as he held a cake while standing in the enormous room.

© Instagram Mike Tindall shared this photo of their home

The Tindall's party barn is the ideal spot for when Mike and Zara want to bring the whole family together, or perhaps when they invite close friends round for dinner and drinks.

In a previous interview with Vogue, the 'party barn' was revealed for the first time: "At the centre of the farm is a converted barn known to all as 'the party barn' with a bar and catering facilities, giant screen and lounges that combine to make it the perfect setting for a gathering of old friends."

The room is designed with many nods to the Cotswold style. High, wooden beams run all along the ceiling giving it the full "barn" effect, while dark green wooden panelling can be seen on one wall.

There is plenty of seating in the room including a breakfast-bar style console table along one wall with wooden and brass stools, and a large table in the centre surrounded by brass stools, perfect for hosting a dinner party.

© Instagram Mike Tindall films inside their kitchen at home

In the background, towards the end of the room is the barn's kitchen, which is beautifully designed with exposed Cotswold stone, brass light fittings and a marble-topped island.

The kitchen of the barn is also where Zara and Mike gave a rare interview in which closer detailing of the cooking area can be seen.

© William Hill Mike and Zara Tindall in one of their kitchens

Although not their primary kitchen, the couple clearly spend lots of time in this room. The kitchen also features a double oven, a wine fridge and plenty of storage for crockery and glasses when hosting.

This Morning's Interior Expert, Georgina Burnett, gave her thoughts on the stylish room for HELLO!: "They've clearly steered their designer to respect the age of the cottage, whilst wanting to be in keeping with current trends in an understated way.

"You could say this reflects the values of the couple perfectly."

© Getty Mike and Zara live in Gloucestershire

Where do Mike and Zara Tindall live?

Zara and Mike live at Aston Farm, a grand farmhouse with plenty of bedrooms, reception rooms and stable paddocks.

In 2018, the royal couple also submitted plans to add a conservatory onto their property as part of a two-storey extension.

Recommended video You may also like WATCH: Mike and Zara Tindall give interview from inside their kitchen

In addition to the farm, conservatory and party barn, the couple are lucky enough to enjoy a cinema room at home.

The MailOnline reported that the countryside abode underwent a "high tech revamp" shortly after they swapped out their £1.2 million house in Cheltenham in 2013, saying that their lodgings include "a gun room, gym, cinema, and games room".