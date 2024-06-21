Mike Tindall's cheeky PDA moment with wife Zara everyone missed

Zara and Mike Tindall are one of the most down-to-earth couples in the royal family – and we have the photo to prove it.

Princess Anne's daughter and her husband were pictured on Day Three of Royal Ascot, enjoying a day at the prestigious horse racing event. In one sweet snap everyone missed, the pair were spotted in a cheeky embrace with Mike placing a hand on his wife's derriere as they posed for a photograph for their personal archives.

Zara's hand was spotted creeping around to hold her husband's fingers, providing a touching insight into their relationship.

The pair smiled for the cameras as a friend snapped a photograph of them on a phone.

The sports-mad couple were in their element at Royal Ascot, which is always one of the highlights of the royal social calendar.

© Getty Zara and Mike Tindall had a cheeky PDA moment on day three of Royal Ascot at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire

Equestrian Zara, who has inherited her love of horses from the Princess Royal, is an Olympic medallist eventer while Mike is a former England rugby captain and Rugby World Cup winner.

The mother-of-three was dressed to the nines for the occasion, rocking a Rebecca Vallance dress that had her looking like a Disney princess.

© Samir Hussein The royal rocked Rebecca Vallance's 'Michelle' dress, which typically has a braided waistband and daring cut-out backless design that Zara changed

The 43-year-old royal – who shares children Lena, eight, Mia, six, and Lucas, two, with Mike – made some subtle tweaks to her dress in order to adhere to Royal Ascot's strict dress code.

Zara and Mike's love story

The pair's romance dates back to the 2003 Rugby World Cup, where they reportedly crossed paths at the Manly Wharf bar in Sydney and immediately hit it off.

© Jonathan Brady - PA Images The couple were engrossed in a passionate discussion

Zara told Aussie TV show 60 Minutes that she witnessed the rugby star drowning his sorrows after being dropped from the England squad before the semi-finals. "It kind of went from there," she said.

Opening up about their "boozy" first date to his jungle campmates when he was on I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here!, Mike recalled: "First actual date, just went out for lunch locally. And ended up being quite a boozy one. Then we figured out that we both quite like getting smashed. It was a good start."

© Getty Sports-mad Zara and Mike had a go at placing some bets

Mike was then introduced to the royal family through lunches and watching rugby matches at home before he proposed to Zara in 2010 after five years of officially dating.

Zara was reportedly "very happy" with her dazzling engagement ring, which boasts an estimated value of £140,000.

The couple said 'I do' at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in July 2011. The ceremony was naturally attended by senior members of the royal family including the late Queen and Prince Philip, Prince William and Prince Harry.

