Why Zara Tindall and husband Mike did not join Peter Phillips and Queen Camilla in the royal box at Wimbledon

There was a right royal turnout on day ten of Wimbledon as the Queen made a surprise appearance at the tennis tournament, alongside the King's nephew, Peter Phillips and his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling.

Peter's sister, Zara Tindall made a glamorous courtside appearance alongside husband and former rugby star, Mike Tindall, but many royal watchers might be wondering why the couple did not join Camilla and Peter in the royal box on Centre Court.

Mike and Zara were seated elsewhere to watch the action between former Wimbledon singles champion Elena Rybakina, of Kazakhstani and Ukraine's Elina Svitolina in the quarter-final.

And it's all down to one of Zara's roles outside her sporting career. The mum-of-three is a brand ambassador for several luxury brands, including Rolex, which has been partnered with Wimbledon for over 40 years.

Zara became an ambassador for the Swiss watch brand before she won gold at the World Equestrian Games in 2006 in Aachen. Although she does not carry out official duties, members of the family must abstain from cashing in on their royal status, and that is why she and Mike do not sit in the royal box.

Entry to the coveted seats on Centre Court come via an invitation from the Chairman of the All England Club, taking into account suggestions from members of The Championships' Organising Committee, The Lawn Tennis Association and other relevant sources.

There are 74 spots in total in the royal box, with guests sitting in dark green Lloyd Loom wicker chairs.

There is a strict dress code that spectators must adhere to, with gentlemen required to wear a suit or a jacket and tie, while ladies must refrain from wearing hats to avoid obscuring the view of those seated behind them.

Wimbledon style

Zara looked pretty in a floral-print ME+EM midi dress with a white blazer and matching wedge sandals.

While she has worn the ensemble before, Queen Mary sported the 'Shadow Berry Print Maxi Dress' from royally-loved brand ME+EM as she and King Frederik arrived in Gråsten for their summer holiday.

Peter's girlfriend and NHS nurse, Harriet Sperling, and the Princess of Wales's mother, Carole Middleton, also chose outfits from the British fashion label for their Wimbledon appearances.

While Carole and her husband, Michael Middleton, were seated in the front row of the royal box last week, on Wednesday, they watched matches from another section on Centre Court.

