Prince George looks so grown-up in 11th birthday photo taken by mum Kate Middleton
Prince George looks so grown-up in 11th birthday photo taken by mum Kate

The Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest child will one day be King

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
14 minutes ago
The Prince and Princess of Wales proudly shared a new photograph of Prince George to mark his 11th birthday on Monday – and the future king looks so grown up!

The picture, taken by mum Kate in Windsor earlier this month, showed the young prince sitting on a stone bench as he leans slightly forward and smiles at his mother behind the camera. 

George, dressed in a smart jacket and a white shirt, also sported a beaded bracelet on his left wrist.

In a difference to images shared of Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis for their birthdays earlier this year, Kate has released the photograph of George in black and white. 

The caption read: "Wishing Prince George a very happy 11th birthday today!"

In line with the new precedent they set for Princess Charlotte's ninth birthday in May and Prince Louis' sixth birthday in April, Prince William and Kate posted the image directly on social media on George's special day on 22 July, rather than under embargo to the press as was the tradition.

The new snap of George comes just a week after he travelled to Germany with his father, Prince William, to watch England vs Spain in the Euro 2024 final. Sadly there was heartache for the Three Lions as they lost 2-1, with Spain securing a last-minute goal to take home the trophy.

George shares his parents' love of sport, joining them at various major events in recent years, including the Six Nations, Wimbledon and the Euros. And like his father, William, he's an avid Aston Villa follower.

LISTEN: Inside the royals' love of sport

All about George

Prince George Alexander Louis was born in the private Lindo Wing of St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London, at 4.24pm on 22 July 2013, weighing 8lb 6oz.

He made his debut in front of the world's media on the hospital steps one day later, wrapped in a white merino wool shawl, cradled in his mother's arms.

Kate Middleton leaves hospital with baby Prince George, 2013© Getty
William and Kate welcomed their son George in 2013

He will be the 43rd monarch since William the Conqueror to wear the crown if he follows the reigns of his grandfather, the King, and then his father, William.

George was christened on 23 October in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace, with Hugh Grosvenor, 7th Duke of Westminster among those chosen to be one of his godparents.

Queen Elizabeth II with Prince William and his wife Catherine at their son Prince George's christening © Getty
George wore the Honiton lace royal christening gown

At just nine months old, he made his royal tour debut, joining his parents on their official visits to Australia and New Zealand.

He has since accompanied William and Kate to Canada and Germany and Poland on their royal tours.

William, Kate and George on royal tour of Australia, 2014© Getty
George stole the show on his first royal tour

George began his formal education at Westacre Montessori School in Norfolk, enrolling at Thomas's Battersea School when the family moved permanently to Kensington Palace.

Prince William dropped Prince George off on his first day at school© Getty
Prince William dropped Prince George off on his first day at school in 2017

In the summer of 2022, George and his younger siblings, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis, joined Lambrook School in Berkshire.

The Wales family at Lambrook School© Getty
George, Charlotte and Louis on their first day at Lambrook

Following the death of his great-grandmother Queen Elizabeth on 8 September 2022, George became second-in-line to the throne behind his father William.

Prince George smiling on balcony after coronation© Getty
Prince George was one of his grandfather's pages at the coronation

George acted as a page of honour at his grandfather King Charles's coronation on 6 May 2023.

