Queen Camilla is all smiles as she reunites with ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles at Royal Ascot

Queen Camilla looked was all smiles Saturday when she stepped out at Royal Ascot.
Shortly after arriving, Her Majesty was greeted by her ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles and the pair kissed each other on the cheek.
1/4
Kisses on arrival
Camilla donned a glorious blue and white floral midi dress which she paired with a flattering white belt and matching shoes.
2/4
All smiles
Camilla beamed as she saw Andrew.
3/4
The competition certainly got off to a nail-biting start and saw Camilla pulling several intense faces as she looked on from the Royal Enclosure.
4/4
Royal glamour
The Queen oozed royal glamour, adding a gorgeous off-white hued straw hat.
