Queen Camilla is all smiles as she reunites with ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles at Royal Ascot
Digital Cover royalty© Alan Crowhurst

Her Majesty attended the event without her husband, King Charles

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Queen Camilla looked was all smiles Saturday when she stepped out at Royal Ascot.

Shortly after arriving, Her Majesty was greeted by her ex-husband Andrew Parker-Bowles and the pair kissed each other on the cheek. 

1/4

Kisses on arrival© David Hartley/Shutterstock

Kisses on arrival

Camilla donned a glorious blue and white floral midi dress which she paired with a flattering white belt and matching shoes.  

2/4

All smiles© David Hartley/Shutterstock,Shutterstock

All smiles

Camilla beamed as she saw Andrew.

3/4

© David Hartley/Shutterstock

The competition certainly got off to a nail-biting start and saw Camilla pulling several intense faces as she looked on from the Royal Enclosure.  

4/4

Royal glamour© Maureen McLean/Shutterstock

Royal glamour


The Queen oozed royal glamour, adding a gorgeous off-white hued straw hat.

