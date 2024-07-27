Princess Kate's rarely-seen off-duty summer wardrobe: Skinny jeans, tennis skirts, more

There is no question that when she is working, the Princess of Wales' unmistakable elegance and impeccable style will be on top form.

In the two occasions the Princess has graced the spotlight this year, she has done so gracefully and glamorously, staying true to her loyal style formula of sleek tailoring and streamlined silhouettes.

The wife of Prince William has taken a major step back from royal duties amid her ongoing treatment for cancer, and will no doubt be looking forward to spending more quality time with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they break up for the summer holidays.

Away from the stylish circles, ritzy events and regal occasions, Kate has proven that even away from the spotlight, she dresses exceptionally. It seems the royal dresses differently when she knows she may not be photographed, styling herself in a way that befits her role as a hands-on mother-of-three.

From her breezy summer skirts to her denim shorts and sleeveless sun dresses, HELLO! has analysed the royal's seriously chic off-duty summer wardrobe…

1/ 6 © Max Mumby/Indigo Chic shorts and Superga trainers While it's rare to see the Princess of Wales in shorts, she can't say no to getting her bronzed legs out when a heatwave rolls around. At the SailGP in July 2022, Kate was seen wearing chic 'Oyster' shorts with gold buttons from Holland Cooper paired with a blue and white Breton striped jumper. The royal teamed her outfit with her trusty pair of Superga trainers - a favourite of hers for off-duty days.

2/ 6 © Anwar Hussein,Getty Breton stripes Kate loves a Breton-striped top during cooler summer days. Her go-to look when she's running after her children seems to be a pair of skinny jeans, her Sebago boat shoes and a striped long-sleeve top.



3/ 6 Vibrant beach dresses While the Princess was technically on a working tour when she and Prince William travelled to the Caribbean in 2022, she exuded effortless off-duty glamour in an array of beautiful coloured dresses sure to have a permanent place in her holiday wardrobe. Emulating her usual effortless style, Kate donned a vibrant floral tea dress complete with delicate capped sleeves, a tiered midi-skirt and a ruched bodice while in Belize. She teamed her dress with wedged wicker heels, looking like a total tropical goddess as she tried a fresh cacao fruit. The Princess' figure-flattering ensemble was from Tory Burch, a label seasoned in capturing her trendy, yet timeless fashion sense.



4/ 6 © Max Mumby/Indigo Light fabrics and linen dresses Back when Prince George was just a toddler, Kate enjoyed a scorching summer's day at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club. Enjoying a picnic in the sunshine, the royal wore a light and breezy off-the-shoulder dress. It's not a silhouette she would typically wear while on working duties, but it was the perfect choice for a low-key summer's day.

5/ 6 Tennis sets and trainers It's no secret that the Princess of Wales is incredibly sporty - and her chic activewear wardrobe works just as hard as she does.

