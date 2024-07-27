Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton's rarely-seen off-duty summer wardrobe: Skinny jeans, white shorts, more
Princess Kate with Prince George of Cambridge who plays with a toy gun whilst attending the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club on June 10, 2018 in Gloucester, England. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Max Mumby/Indigo

Princess Kate's rarely-seen off-duty summer wardrobe: Skinny jeans, tennis skirts, more

Discover the very best of the Princess of Wales' non-working wardrobe

Georgia Brown
Senior Lifestyle & Fashion Writer
2 minutes ago
There is no question that when she is working, the Princess of Wales' unmistakable elegance and impeccable style will be on top form. 

In the two occasions the Princess has graced the spotlight this year, she has done so gracefully and glamorously, staying true to her loyal style formula of sleek tailoring and streamlined silhouettes. 

PRINCESS KATE'S STYLE EVOLUTION

The wife of Prince William has taken a major step back from royal duties amid her ongoing treatment for cancer, and will no doubt be looking forward to spending more quality time with her children, Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis as they break up for the summer holidays.  

Away from the stylish circles, ritzy events and regal occasions, Kate has proven that even away from the spotlight, she dresses exceptionally. It seems the royal dresses differently when she knows she may not be photographed, styling herself in a way that befits her role as a hands-on mother-of-three. 

From her breezy summer skirts to her denim shorts and sleeveless sun dresses, HELLO! has analysed the royal's seriously chic off-duty summer wardrobe…

Catherine, Duchess of Cambridge visits the 1851 Trust and the Great Britain SailGP Team on July 31, 2022 in Plymouth, England. During the visit, the Duchess of Cambridge took part in activities educating young people about sustainability. (Photo by Max Mumby/Indigo/Getty Images)© Max Mumby/Indigo

Chic shorts and Superga trainers

While it's rare to see the Princess of Wales in shorts, she can't say no to getting her bronzed legs out when a heatwave rolls around. 

At the SailGP in July 2022,  Kate was seen wearing chic 'Oyster' shorts with gold buttons from Holland Cooper paired with a blue and white Breton striped jumper.

The royal teamed her outfit with her trusty pair of Superga trainers - a favourite of hers for off-duty days.

Princess Kate (then Duchess of Cambridge) with her son Prince George and Mike Tindall at the Gigaset Charity Polo Match at Beaufort Polo Club on June 14, 2015 in Tetbury, England © Anwar Hussein,Getty

Breton stripes

Kate loves a Breton-striped top during cooler summer days. 

Her go-to look when she's running after her children seems to be a pair of skinny jeans, her Sebago boat shoes and a striped long-sleeve top.

Kate Middleton and Prince William, Duke of Cambridge on the Beach after a Garifuna Festival on the second day of a Platinum Jubilee Royal Tour of the Caribbean on March 20, 2022 in Hopkins, Belize.

Vibrant beach dresses

While the Princess was technically on a working tour when she and Prince William travelled to the Caribbean in 2022, she exuded effortless off-duty glamour in an array of beautiful coloured dresses sure to have a permanent place in her holiday wardrobe. 

Emulating her usual effortless style, Kate donned a vibrant floral tea dress complete with delicate capped sleeves, a tiered midi-skirt and a ruched bodice while in Belize. 

She teamed her dress with wedged wicker heels, looking like a total tropical goddess as she tried a fresh cacao fruit. The Princess' figure-flattering ensemble was from Tory Burch, a label seasoned in capturing her trendy, yet timeless fashion sense. 


Light fabrics and linen dresses

Back when Prince George was just a toddler, Kate enjoyed a scorching summer's day at the Maserati Royal Charity Polo Trophy at the Beaufort Polo Club. 

Enjoying a picnic in the sunshine, the royal wore a light and breezy off-the-shoulder dress. 

It's not a silhouette she would typically wear while on working duties, but it was the perfect choice for a low-key summer's day. 

Princess Kate playing tennis 2021

Tennis sets and trainers

It's no secret that the Princess of Wales is incredibly sporty - and her chic activewear wardrobe works just as hard as she does.

kate middleton in blue printed dress at polo cup 2023 © Max Mumby/Indigo

Beulah London dresses

The mother-of-three's collection of Beulah London dresses will forever provide royal style fans with summer wardrobe inspiration. 

Last summer, Kate wore a beautiful periwinkle blue dress to cheer on her husband at a charity polo match, pairing her look with elegant slingback heels.

