Peter Phillips and girlfriend Harriet Sperling look loved-up at Royal Ascot debut - live updates

Peter Phillips and his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, made their Royal Ascot debut at the Berkshire on Friday.The King's nephew was seen in the parade ring with his new love, just weeks after their romance was confirmed.

NHS nurse Harriet looked elegant in a pale pink Beulah London dress with a Nicola de Selincourt hat, LK Bennett heels and an Aspinal of London bag.

Meanwhile, Peter, 46, who is head of partner acquisition for the rights agency CSM Sport & Entertainment, looked smart in a morning suit.

The couple, who were pictured packing on the PDA at the polo earlier this month, were joined at Ascot by Peter's cousin, Princess Beatrice and her husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice and Edoardo shared a carriage with Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor during the procession, headed up by the King and Queen.

1/ 7 © James Whatling Royal Ascot debut Peter and Harriet were pictured holding hands in the parade ring as they waited for the royal procession to arrive.

2/ 7 © James Whatling Harriet Sperling's race day look Mum-of-one Harriet looked beautiful in Beulah London's Serena dress with bow detailing and a hat by Cotswold-based milliner Nicola de Selincourt, who has created an Ascot collection with the British fashion label.

3/ 7 © James Whatling Happy couple The pair chatted and shared a laugh with fellow racegoers. We'd love to be a fly on the wall!

4/ 7 © James Whatling Kisses at the races Peter and Harriet look so loved-up as they kissed on the balcony in the royal box.

5/ 7 © James Whatling Look of love The pair only had eyes for each other.

6/ 7 © Getty The King and Queen The King and Queen led the carriage procession on day four, with Camilla looking beautiful in a duck egg Anna Valentine coat with a matching feathered hat by Philip Treacy. She accessorised with the late Queen's Jardine Star brooch.

7/ 7 © Getty Princess Beatrice with Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor Princess Beatrice shared a carriage with Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent - and his wife and actress Sophie.

