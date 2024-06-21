Peter Phillips and girlfriend Harriet Sperling look loved-up at Royal Ascot debut - live updates

Beatrice and Edoardo shared a carriage with Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor during the procession, headed up by the King and Queen.
Royal Ascot debut
Peter and Harriet were pictured holding hands in the parade ring as they waited for the royal procession to arrive.
Harriet Sperling's race day look
Mum-of-one Harriet looked beautiful in Beulah London's Serena dress with bow detailing and a hat by Cotswold-based milliner Nicola de Selincourt, who has created an Ascot collection with the British fashion label.
Happy couple
The pair chatted and shared a laugh with fellow racegoers. We'd love to be a fly on the wall!
Kisses at the races
Peter and Harriet look so loved-up as they kissed on the balcony in the royal box.
Look of love
The pair only had eyes for each other.
The King and Queen
The King and Queen led the carriage procession on day four, with Camilla looking beautiful in a duck egg Anna Valentine coat with a matching feathered hat by Philip Treacy.
She accessorised with the late Queen's Jardine Star brooch.
Princess Beatrice with Lord and Lady Frederick Windsor
Princess Beatrice shared a carriage with Lord Frederick Windsor, the son of Prince Michael and Princess Michael of Kent - and his wife and actress Sophie.
