Will Princess Kate's sister Pippa Middleton be her lady-in-waiting?

As the Princess of Wales is married to the heir to the throne, Prince William, there's every chance that Princess Kate will one day become Queen.

Given the enormity of their roles, Kings and Queens have always historically been supported by large, close-knit teams, offering administrative support and assistance with correspondence.

© Getty Images The late Queen with her lady-in-waiting, Dame Annabel Whitehead

For Queens, this would typically entail enlisting ladies-in-waiting to assist with a plethora of tasks. The Mistress of the Robes was responsible for managing the Queen's wardrobe as well as the schedule and duties for the fellow ladies-in-waiting, while the Women of the Bedchamber helped the monarch dress and undress as well as helped her bathe.

They are not paid for their services and are expected to serve the Queen for life.

When Queen Camilla became the new Queen Consort in September 2022, she did away with the long-standing royal tradition, ushering in a new team dubbed the "Queen's companions".

In contrast to ladies-in-waiting, the Queen's companions assist at public events and are not required to manage correspondence and administration. Their roles are more informal and less hands-on, which reflects Charles and Camilla's slimmed-down monarchy.

Camilla's six trusted companions are: Sarah Troughton, Jane von Westenholz, Fiona, the Marchioness of Lansdowne, Lady Katharine Brooke and Baroness Carlyn Chisholm and Lady Sarah Keswick.

© Getty Images Queen Camilla with one of her "Companions", Lady Sarah Keswick

The question remains, can we expect to see Kate's sister Pippa, 40, take on the role of lady-in-waiting at some point in the future?

In short, the chances are slim. We imagine that the royal mother-of-three will emulate Queen Camilla's changed tack, opting instead for a small group of "Companions."

© Getty Images Queen Camilla leans on a close-knit group of "Companions"

Chief among those primed for the role is Kate's sister Pippa Middleton who shares an incredibly close bond with the royal. The duo, who attended Marlborough College, have grown closer over the years, and now live just a short drive from one another.

HELLO!'s Online Royal Correspondent, Danielle Stacey, explains: "The Princess of Wales's sister, Pippa Matthews, would be a fitting choice as one of Kate's Queen's Companions, and I think like Camilla, she will use this modern terminology rather than ladies-in-waiting.

© Getty Images Pippa acted as Kate's maid of honour at her 2011 wedding

"Pippa has been there to support Kate through some of the biggest moments in her life – including her role as maid of honour at the royal wedding. The work that modern Queen's Companions carry out is not extensive as it once was, and on certain occasions, they may attend an engagement instead of a private secretary or a deputy private secretary, as we have seen with Queen Camilla."

Inside Kate and Pippa's bond

Kate and Pippa were born 21 months apart and grew up in Bucklebury. They have a plethora of shared passions and are known for their love of sports including hockey, tennis and athletics. They were also on hand to assist with their mother Carole's business called Party Pieces, with Kate assisting with styling, while Pippa helped with the blog.

© Getty Images Princess Kate attended the men's singles final alongside her sister Pippa and her daughter Charlotte

In an interview with NBC in 2014, Pippa said of her relationship with her big sister: "I mean, obviously she has pressures that she's taken on and things. But we spend a lot of time together. We still do a lot together as a family. We have a very normal, sisterly relationship. We're very close. And, you know, we support each other and get each other's opinions and things."

Over the years, they have enjoyed a plethora of family holidays, and most recently, the sister duo stepped out to attend Wimbledon where they witnessed the men's singles final.

Currently, Princess Kate relies on a close-knit team and a select group of friends who have been by Kate's side for years. Among those supporting the Princess are Lady Laura Meade, Zoe Warren, university pal Oliver Baker and school friend, Hannah Carter.