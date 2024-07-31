Princess Anne makes rare appearance with husband Tim Laurence

HELLO! understands that attending the Olympics is part of Anne's phased return to royal duties and she will have a full schedule of visits supporting British athletes over the next few weeks of competition.
1/7
Hockey
While she did not attend the opening ceremony and watched proceedings from Team GB House instead, royal fans have been delighted to see her among the spectators at various events.
On Tuesday, Anne and Sir Tim watched the Men's Hockey match between Great Britain and the Netherlands.
2/7
Final result
The match ended in a 2-2 draw as the teams played in sweltering 35C heat.
At one point, Anne put on a Team GB branded bucket hat to keep her cool, as well as her signature wraparound sunglasses.
3/7
Equestrian jumping
On Monday, Princess Anne and Sir Tim joined the crowds for the equestrian events at the Chateau de Versailles.
4/7
Team GB win gold
Later, Anne presented the the gold medals to Rosalind Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen of Team Great Britain eventing team, in a day that saw Team GB claim its first golds.
Tom Pidcock also brought home the gold in a sensational cross-country cycling race.
5/7
Swimming
The Princess also had the honour of presenting the silver medal to swimmer Adam Peaty in the Men's 200m breaststroke final on Sunday.
6/7
Rugby Sevens
Anne and Tim pictured at the Rugby Sevens on Saturday.
The Princess became the first member of the British royal family to compete at the Olympics, taking part in eventing at the 1976 Montreal Games. Her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, also won gold at the Olympics in Munich 1972 and silver at Seoul 1988 in team eventing.
7/7
Meeting Team GB ahead of the Games
The couple's daughter, Zara Tindall, was part of Team GB's eventing team who went to win a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics.
Anne married former royal naval officer Sir Tim, who was also one of the late Queen's equerries, at Crathie Kirk on 12 December 1992.
