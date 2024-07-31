Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Anne makes rare appearance with husband Tim Laurence - see photos
Sir Tim Laurence and Princess Anne in the stands at Olympics hockey© Getty

Princess Anne makes rare appearance with husband Tim Laurence

The Princess Royal married the former royal navy officer in 1992

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
1 hour ago
The Princess Royal is continuing to show her support for Team GB at the Paris 2024 Olympics, and on Tuesday, she was joined by her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Princess Anne, 73, was pictured in the stands at the Men's Hockey match at the Stade Yves du Manoir.

The couple were dressed in Team GB uniforms, with Sir Tim sporting a blue zip-up track top and Anne wearing a navy version.

The pair also showed their support at the Men's Rugby Sevens last weekend, with Anne being a lifelong fan and patron of the Scottish Rugby Union.

The Princess' attendance at the Olympics comes just weeks after she suffered a concussion and a minor head injury after a horse-related incident at her Gatcombe Park estate in Gloucestershire.

HELLO! understands that attending the Olympics is part of Anne's phased return to royal duties and she will have a full schedule of visits supporting British athletes over the next few weeks of competition.

Princess Anne and Tim Laurence wearing sunglasses and Team GB kit© Getty

Hockey

While she did not attend the opening ceremony and watched proceedings from Team GB House instead, royal fans have been delighted to see her among the spectators at various events.  

On Tuesday, Anne and Sir Tim watched the Men's Hockey match between Great Britain and the Netherlands. 

Princess Anne wearing bucket hat at Olympics© Getty

Final result

The match ended in a 2-2 draw as the teams played in sweltering 35C heat. 

At one point, Anne put on a Team GB branded bucket hat to keep her cool, as well as her signature wraparound sunglasses. 

Princess Anne and Tim Laurence wearing hats at equestrian event© JEANNE ACCORSINI/SIPA/Shutterstock

Equestrian jumping

On Monday, Princess Anne and Sir Tim joined the crowds for the equestrian events at the Chateau de Versailles. 

Princess Anne presents gold to equestrian team© Getty

Team GB win gold

Later, Anne presented the the gold medals to Rosalind Canter, Laura Collett and Tom McEwen of Team Great Britain eventing team, in a day that saw Team GB claim its first golds. 

Tom Pidcock also brought home the gold in a sensational cross-country cycling race. 


Princess Anne presents silver medal to Adam Peaty© Getty

Swimming

The Princess also had the honour of presenting the silver medal to swimmer Adam Peaty in the Men's 200m breaststroke final on Sunday. 

She was recently hospitalised following an incident at her home© Getty

Rugby Sevens

Anne and Tim pictured at the Rugby Sevens on Saturday.

The Princess became the first member of the British royal family to compete at the Olympics, taking part in eventing at the 1976 Montreal Games. Her first husband, Captain Mark Phillips, also won gold at the Olympics in Munich 1972 and silver at Seoul 1988 in team eventing.

The Princess Royal stands between Team GB Flagbearers Helen Glover and Tom Daley, and other team members© Getty

Meeting Team GB ahead of the Games

The couple's daughter, Zara Tindall, was part of Team GB's eventing team who went to win a silver medal at the London 2012 Olympics.

Anne married former royal naval officer Sir Tim, who was also one of the late Queen's equerries, at Crathie Kirk on 12 December 1992.

