Princess Kate's meeting with Wimbledon winner comes to awkward end - watch video

The Princess of Wales enjoyed a girls' day out at Wimbledon with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister, Pippa Matthews.

Charlotte, nine, and Pippa, 40, joined Kate, 42, in the royal box to watch the Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, with the match ending in victory for Spain's Alcaraz.

Kate stepped onto Centre Court to present the trophies and later chatted with the Wimbledon Champion backstage, which ended with a slightly awkward moment for sister Pippa.

The Princess introduced her daughter to Alcaraz, saying: "This is Charlotte, cheering you on," and as they finished their conversation, Pippa put her hand up and appeared to step forward to speak to him.

The tennis star had already started to walk away to do the rounds with other media and guests, but Kate, spotting that her sister wanted to congratulate Alcaraz, tried to introduce Pippa - but it was too late.

Watch the moment here in the clip below…

WATCH: Kate and Pippa's awkward moment at Wimbledon

Alcaraz was crowned Wimbledon Champion for a second year in a row after once again defeating Djokovic, but last year, Charlotte was a little more shy when it came to meeting the players, with cameras capturing the moment she ducked behind her mother.

© Twitter/Platform X Kate introduced Alcaraz to her daughter Charlotte

Wimbledon marked Kate's second public appearance this year amid her ongoing cancer treatment. She joined the royal family at Trooping the Colour in June to mark the King's birthday.

Making good progress

In a statement released last month, the Princess revealed she is making good progress but "not out of the woods yet" and has "good days and bad days" as she continues her treatment.

Kate, who is patron of the AELTC did not attend the women's singles final on Saturday, and Wimbledon chairwoman Debbie Jevans presented the trophy to Barbora Krejcikova on her behalf.

© Getty Kate was given a standing ovation by the crowd as she arrived in the royal box

During their meeting on Sunday, Krejcikova gifted the Princess of Wales the racket she used during her victory.

Earlier in the tournament, Kate paid tribute to double champion Sir Andy Murray, saying he should be "so very proud" after he missed out on a final chance at Wimbledon.

In a personally-signed message on social media, the Princess wrote: "An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andy_murray. On behalf of all of us, thank you! C."

© Getty Charlotte's reactions are just like her mum's

Sir Andy was due to play mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu but the former US Open champion pulled out of the clash, citing stiffness in her right wrist.

On Friday, Kate also missed a charity polo match as husband Prince William took to the field to raise funds for causes close to their hearts at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park.

William's cousin, Peter Phillips and his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, cheered on the Prince from the sidelines.

LISTEN: Inside the royals' love of sport