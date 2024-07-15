Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Kate Middleton suffers awkward moment with Pippa Middleton at Wimbledon final - watch video
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Kate Middleton brushes hair behind ear at Wimbledon© Getty

Princess Kate's meeting with Wimbledon winner comes to awkward end - watch video

 The Princess of Wales presented the trophy to Carlos Alcaraz

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
5 minutes ago
Share this:

The Princess of Wales enjoyed a girls' day out at Wimbledon with her daughter, Princess Charlotte, and her sister, Pippa Matthews.

Charlotte, nine, and Pippa, 40, joined Kate, 42, in the royal box to watch the Men's Singles Final between Novak Djokovic and Carlos Alcaraz, with the match ending in victory for Spain's Alcaraz.

Kate stepped onto Centre Court to present the trophies and later chatted with the Wimbledon Champion backstage, which ended with a slightly awkward moment for sister Pippa.

The Princess introduced her daughter to Alcaraz, saying: "This is Charlotte, cheering you on," and as they finished their conversation, Pippa put her hand up and appeared to step forward to speak to him. 

The tennis star had already started to walk away to do the rounds with other media and guests, but Kate, spotting that her sister wanted to congratulate Alcaraz, tried to introduce Pippa - but it was too late.

Watch the moment here in the clip below…

WATCH: Kate and Pippa's awkward moment at Wimbledon

Alcaraz was crowned Wimbledon Champion for a second year in a row after once again defeating Djokovic, but last year, Charlotte was a little more shy when it came to meeting the players, with cameras capturing the moment she ducked behind her mother.

Princess Kate chats with Carlos as Princess Charlotte fangirls© Twitter/Platform X
Kate introduced Alcaraz to her daughter Charlotte

Wimbledon marked Kate's second public appearance this year amid her ongoing cancer treatment. She joined the royal family at Trooping the Colour in June to mark the King's birthday.

Making good progress

In a statement released last month, the Princess revealed she is making good progress but "not out of the woods yet" and has "good days and bad days" as she continues her treatment.

Kate, who is patron of the AELTC did not attend the women's singles final on Saturday, and Wimbledon chairwoman Debbie Jevans presented the trophy to Barbora Krejcikova on her behalf.

kate in royal box © Getty
Kate was given a standing ovation by the crowd as she arrived in the royal box

During their meeting on Sunday, Krejcikova gifted the Princess of Wales the racket she used during her victory.

View post on X

Earlier in the tournament, Kate paid tribute to double champion Sir Andy Murray, saying he should be "so very proud" after he missed out on a final chance at Wimbledon.

In a personally-signed message on social media, the Princess wrote: "An incredible #Wimbledon career comes to an end. You should be so very proud @andy_murray. On behalf of all of us, thank you! C."

Pippa, Charlotte and Kate cheer at Wimbledon© Getty
Charlotte's reactions are just like her mum's

Sir Andy was due to play mixed doubles with Emma Raducanu but the former US Open champion pulled out of the clash, citing stiffness in her right wrist.

On Friday, Kate also missed a charity polo match as husband Prince William took to the field to raise funds for causes close to their hearts at Guards Polo Club in Windsor Great Park.

William's cousin, Peter Phillips and his girlfriend, Harriet Sperling, cheered on the Prince from the sidelines.

LISTEN: Inside the royals' love of sport

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More