Princess Eugenie reminisces about 'favourite memories' with Princess Beatrice throwback
Beatrice and Eugenie wearing sunglasses at the Olympics© Getty

Princess Eugenie reminisces about 'favourite memories' with Princess Beatrice throwback

The royal has got into the Olympic spirit!

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Princess Eugenie recalled one of her favourite memories from the London 2012 Olympics, as she paid tribute to the current crop of athletes at the Paris 2024 Games

The royal, 34, uploaded a series of throwback snaps showing her and sister, Princess Beatrice, cheering on Team GB at various events, including a very personal one. 

"The Olympics is one of the best things in our world," Eugenie wrote. "It's such a special time watching superhuman athletes represent their countries, bringing people together and inspiring generations.

"Some of my most favourite memories from 2012 was being on the sidelines cheering on our heroes. Not to mention, the best moment of all, watching my family win silver in eventing, goooo Z!"

"Z" refers to Eugenie's cousin, Zara Tindall, who won a silver medal as part of Team GB's eventing team at the London 2012 Olympics. 

View post on Instagram
 

Eugenie, Beatrice and their other cousins, Prince William and his wife, Kate, Prince Harry and Peter Phillips were among the spectators cheering on Zara at the event in Greenwich Park. 

Photographs from the time show the British royals waving, clapping and cheering as Zara was presented by her mother and fellow Olympian, Princess Anne. 

Zara smiles as she receives her silver medal from her mother Princess Anne© Getty
Zara smiles as she receives her silver medal from her mother Princess Anne

As well as Zara's equestrian competitions, Beatrice and Eugenie also showed their support at the track cycling and swimming events.

William cheers after Zara wins silver© Getty
Cheers from Zara's cousins in the crowd

The late Queen Elizabeth II surprised even her family members when she took part in a James Bond sketch during the London 2012 Olympics, which saw her joined by Daniel Craig at Buckingham Palace before 'skydiving' into the Olympic Stadium into her seat. 

Referring to that iconic moment Eugenie told Kate Thornton's White Wine Question Time podcast last year: "Nobody knew... it was amazing. We were all surprised."

Just weeks before the London Games, Eugenie, then 22, graduated from Newcastle University with a 2:1 in English literature and history of art. 

Since then, she's become a director at art gallery, Hauser & Wirth, and married her long-term love, Jack Brooksbank, in 2018. 

The couple became parents with the birth of son August in February 2021, followed by second son, Ernest in May 2023. 

