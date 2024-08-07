Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie jets to France with mum Dara Huang for ultra-lavish summer break

Princess Beatrice's stepson, Christopher 'Wolfie' Woolf, is certainly having a glorious summer.

The eight-year-old son of Edoardo Mapelli-Mozzi and his ex-fiancée Dara Huang has jetted off to France with his architect mum to stay in a stunning chateau.

In a candid video shared on Dara's Instagram account, Wolfie can be seen leading a tour around the property's sprawling grounds. See the full video below.

Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie shows off incredible French mansion where he's staying with mother Dara

Captioning the clip, Dara wrote: "House Tour with Wolfie! Come with us on another weekend, this time to France, to the house of my business partner @jchristopherburch.

"Here's a fun fact: he shares the same birthday as my son, March 28th, who is also named Christopher! Whose house tours do you like better? #housetour #housetourwithwolfie #france #frenchopen #senlis #parisinteriors #frenchinteriors #housetourfrance."

Wolfie couldn't be more suited to his glamorous French accommodation and was seen confidently marching through the countless rooms and relaxing on a sun lounger. Not to mention he and Dara stopped for a spot of tennis on one of the courts featured on the property. Wolfie even provided a fabulous voiceover for the clip!

The mother-son duo's latest getaway comes just after they headed to Wisconsin to visit Dara's mum, and it looks like they had the most wholesome time.

© Instagram Wolfie looked like he had a blast

Think crazy golf, pizza making, swimming in the sea, and more tennis! It's safe to say Wolfie and Dara made the most of their American adventure.

"Country livin' having a great American summer. What are you doing this summer? #americansummer #countryliving #americanstyle #summervibes #summerbreak #parisolympics2024 #americancountry #countryside #dogs #boats #lakeside," Dara wrote alongside a slew of photos from the exciting trip.

© Instagram Wolfie made homemade pizza

One video in the post showed Wolfie swinging next to a gorgeous lake, which appeared to back onto the garden of the house they were staying in.

"Wolfie will have so many stories to tell when he goes back to school," one fan commented. A second added: "Beautiful time, so much fun for Wolfie!!"

Meanwhile, a third penned: "Nice to see Wolfie having a fun vacay American Summer experience. Being a kid is to love summer."