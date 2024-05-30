Mike Tindall's incredible bond with royal cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in photos

Mike Tindall has the most exceptional bond with his royal cousins-in-law, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

From fun days at Royal Ascot to milestone moments at Kensington Palace, it's safe to say that the former rugby star couldn't have bonded with his married family more.

Keep scrolling as we take a look back at the trio's sweetest moments together…

1/ 5 © David M. Benett Selfies at Abbey Road Back in June 2016, Eugenie and Mike were spotted posing for a quick selfie alongside Mike's brother-in-law Peter Phillips. The royal group were at the famed recording studios for an End of Silence charity event in aid of Hope and Homes for Children. In the candid snap, the Princess is beaming in the middle of Mike and Peter who both snuggled into her. Who needs friends when you have family like this?

2/ 5 © Max Mumby/Indigo Cuddles by the racecourse Royal Ascot always brings wonderful photos of the royal family dressed to the nines for the annual occasion. This is no different for rugby player Mike who has been captured in a slew of fabulous photos with his royal cousins-in-law. One snap from 2019 saw Mike kissing Beatrice on the cheek whilst Eugenie looked on. The flame-haired royal looked shocked by something whilst being embraced by Mike.

3/ 5 © Max Mumby/Indigo Racecourse round two A second photo from the same year saw Mike cuddle Eugenie who looked beautiful in a blue dress and yellow fascinator. Meanwhile, Mike looked extra slick in a grey suit and black tophat.



4/ 5 © WPA Pool Singing at Sentebale

In 2016, Mike and Eugenie couldn't have looked happier as they watched Coldplay play at the Sentebale concert at Kensington Palace. Eugenie was pictured wrapped in a poncho to battle the rain, meanwhile, Mike rocked a white shirt underneath a knitted navy blue jumper.

5/ 5 © Max Mumby/Indigo A lot of laughs Back in 2012 at Ascot, Mike and his wife Zara Tindall, were pictured chuckling away. Beatrice looked very glam wearing a cream fascinator while Zara beamed with a glass of champagne in hand.



