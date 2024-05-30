Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Mike Tindall's incredible bond with royal cousins Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie in photos
The former rugby star married Princess Anne's daughter Zara in 2010

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Mike Tindall has the most exceptional bond with his royal cousins-in-law, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie.

From fun days at Royal Ascot to milestone moments at Kensington Palace, it's safe to say that the former rugby star couldn't have bonded with his married family more. 

Keep scrolling as we take a look back at the trio's sweetest moments together…

1/5

Princess Eugenie and Mike Tindall taking a selfie with Peter Phillips © David M. Benett

Selfies at Abbey Road

Back in June 2016, Eugenie and Mike were spotted posing for a quick selfie alongside Mike's brother-in-law Peter Phillips. The royal group were at the famed recording studios for an End of Silence charity event in aid of Hope and Homes for Children.

In the candid snap, the Princess is beaming in the middle of Mike and Peter who both snuggled into her. Who needs friends when you have family like this?

2/5

A photo of Mike Tindall kissing Princess Beatrice on the cheek© Max Mumby/Indigo

Cuddles by the racecourse

Royal Ascot always brings wonderful photos of the royal family dressed to the nines for the annual occasion. This is no different for rugby player Mike who has been captured in a slew of fabulous photos with his royal cousins-in-law.

One snap from 2019 saw Mike kissing Beatrice on the cheek whilst Eugenie looked on. The flame-haired royal looked shocked by something whilst being embraced by Mike. 

3/5

Mike Tindall hugging Princess Eugenie© Max Mumby/Indigo

Racecourse round two

A second photo from the same year saw Mike cuddle Eugenie who looked beautiful in a blue dress and yellow fascinator. Meanwhile, Mike looked extra slick in a grey suit and black tophat. 


4/5

Princess Eugenie and Mike Tindall watching coldyplay in 2016© WPA Pool

Singing at Sentebale


In 2016, Mike and Eugenie couldn't have looked happier as they watched Coldplay play at the Sentebale concert at Kensington Palace.

Eugenie was pictured wrapped in a poncho to battle the rain, meanwhile, Mike rocked a white shirt underneath a knitted navy blue jumper. 

5/5

Princess Beatrice laughing with Zara Tindall and Mike Tindall© Max Mumby/Indigo

A lot of laughs

Back in 2012 at Ascot, Mike and his wife Zara Tindall, were pictured chuckling away. Beatrice looked very glam wearing a cream fascinator while Zara beamed with a glass of champagne in hand. 


