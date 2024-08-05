Princess Beatrice's stepson Wolfie is more American than ever in new photos

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi may be based in the Cotswolds in the UK with their daughter Sienna, but the property developer's son Christopher ‘Wolfie’ Woolf is spending some time in his mother Dara Huang's native United States.

The architect and interior designer has been documenting their "American summer" in Wisconsin, which included Wolfie cuddling up to his mother for a photo, marching past a town square clock to get ice cream, and snacking on tortilla chips while shielding from the sun in a cap.

© Instagram Dara and Wolfie are spending time in Wisconsin for the summer

"More of a Wolfie American summer," she captioned the post, which came just one day after another set of photos.

© Instagram Wolfie was pictured sporting a green cap as he snacked on tortilla chips

Showing off his sporty side, Wolfie enjoyed spending time at a waterside home where he could swing on the lawn, go on boat rides with Dara and go swimming in the water.

© Instagram The pair's base was a stunning waterside property

Dara got stuck into tennis while Wolfie showed off his golf skills before the pair made some pepperoni pizzas.

© Instagram The mother-son duo balanced their sports with pizza making

"Country livin’ having a great American summer. What are you doing this summer?" the doting mother wrote.

Beatrice's relationship with her stepson

© Getty Beatrice has developed a close bond with her stepson

Dara and her ex-fiancé Edoardo welcomed their son in 2016 before calling off their engagement in 2018. Edoardo went on to find live with Princess Beatrice, whom he married in 2020.

Since then, Edoardo, Beatrice and Dara have set up a co-parenting situation that the American architect described as "easy."

"Wolfie has had two sets of parents trying to help him on both sides, and I just think: 'The more, the merrier'. I feel lucky to have such positive people around him, who really embrace him." she told Harper’s Bazaar.

© Instagram Dara gushed about their co-parenting routine

Beatrice has also opened up about her role as a stepmother. "Homeschooling, that was definitely not my forte!" Beatrice joked to HELLO!. "Not going to lie. Sadly, I can't blame that on dyslexia. But I've felt very lucky to have had the chance to work with my bonus son over the course of the school closures. It was a huge learning curve for all of us."

She added at the Oscar’s Book Prize: "My stepson and I eagerly look forward to receiving the books and going through them together."

Wolfie has not only developed a close relationship with his stepmother, but also his stepsister Sienna, two.

"Wolfie loves his little sister," Dara told her Instagram followers. "And they are so cute together."

