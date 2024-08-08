Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Sarah Ferguson shares heartfelt tribute to 'wonderful' Princess Beatrice - see photo
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Sarah Ferguson and Princess Beatrice at Royal Ascot© Getty

Sarah Ferguson shares heartfelt tribute to 'wonderful' Princess Beatrice

Princess Beatrice celebrated her 36th birthday on 8 August

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Sarah, Duchess of York paid tribute to her "wonderful" daughter Princess Beatrice in a heartfelt Instagram post to mark her 36th birthday on Thursday.

"Happy birthday my wonderful Beatrice," Sarah wrote. "You are the most amazing daughter, mother, stepmother, sister, wife and woman! I feel so privileged to be able to learn from you every day. You continue to inspire me and those around you with your warmth, curiosity, and zest for life. I love you. Happy birthday."

The author, 64, also shared a tender black and white photo of her kissing the top of Beatrice's head in a never-seen-before snap.

Sarah Ferguson kissing Princess Beatrice on top of her head© Instagram / @sarahferguson15
Sarah shared this sweet snap with Beatrice

It's unclear when the image was taken but it prompted a flurry of comments from her social media followers.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to Princess Beatrice. What a wonderful photograph," one wrote.

"Happy Birthday to Beatrice! So lucky you have each other!" another commented.

Other followers sent birthday well-wishes or commented with heart emojis.

Sarah shares a close bond with her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, 34, who now have their own children.

Princess Beatrice, Sarah Ferguson and Princess Eugenie© Getty
Beatrice, Sarah and Eugenie are very supportive of one another

Beatrice shares daughter Sienna, who turns three next month, with property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

Beatrice and Edoardo at the Art Of Wishes Gala 2023© Getty
Beatrice and Edoardo married in 2020

Meanwhile, Eugenie has sons, August, three, and one-year-old Ernest, with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Beatrice and Edoardo's love story

Magical birthday

On Beatrice's 35th birthday last year, Sarah revealed they celebrated her daughter's special day with a fairy picnic for Sienna.

Speaking on her podcast, Tea Talks with The Duchess and Sarah, she said: "I hid many different fairies in the garden, and I sent Sienna on a fairytale hunt to find the fairies, with wings on. She lasted with the wings on for quite a while before Beatrice and I put the wings on. And then we had a fairy picnic, once she'd found the fairies and that was a magical day for Beatrice's birthday."

Sienna Mapelli Mozzi wearing floral dress on 2nd birthday© Instagram / @edomapellimozzi
Beatrice and Edoardo have chosen not to share images of their daughter Sienna publicly

The Duchess, who has written several children's books, added: "I seriously was making Sienna understand there were fairies that are living in the oak tree in the garden, so she had to go and find the little door to the fairy department store, which is the oak tree. Of course, that's my next book, I've just started writing about the department store with the Sluggington Smyths, which are a slug family, a very fine slug family."

Sienna watching penguins with her cousin august © Instagram
Sienna with her cousin August

And Sarah, who is now as GG to her grandchildren, also shared how she and Sienna had prepared for Beatrice's birthday: "We're busy blowing up balloons and she's made loads of cupcakes. Well, she told GG how to make the cupcakes and then GG and Sienna had to go and try the cupcakes and then we had to put our fingers in the cupcakes, so we've been very adventurous in the kitchen, it has to be said."

LISTEN: Surprising facts about Princess Kate

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More