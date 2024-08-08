Sarah Ferguson shares heartfelt tribute to 'wonderful' Princess Beatrice

Sarah, Duchess of York paid tribute to her "wonderful" daughter Princess Beatrice in a heartfelt Instagram post to mark her 36th birthday on Thursday.

"Happy birthday my wonderful Beatrice," Sarah wrote. "You are the most amazing daughter, mother, stepmother, sister, wife and woman! I feel so privileged to be able to learn from you every day. You continue to inspire me and those around you with your warmth, curiosity, and zest for life. I love you. Happy birthday."

The author, 64, also shared a tender black and white photo of her kissing the top of Beatrice's head in a never-seen-before snap.

© Instagram / @sarahferguson15 Sarah shared this sweet snap with Beatrice

It's unclear when the image was taken but it prompted a flurry of comments from her social media followers.

"Wishing a very happy birthday to Princess Beatrice. What a wonderful photograph," one wrote.

"Happy Birthday to Beatrice! So lucky you have each other!" another commented.

Other followers sent birthday well-wishes or commented with heart emojis.

Sarah shares a close bond with her daughters Beatrice and Eugenie, 34, who now have their own children.

© Getty Beatrice, Sarah and Eugenie are very supportive of one another

Beatrice shares daughter Sienna, who turns three next month, with property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi.

© Getty Beatrice and Edoardo married in 2020

Meanwhile, Eugenie has sons, August, three, and one-year-old Ernest, with her husband, Jack Brooksbank.

Magical birthday

On Beatrice's 35th birthday last year, Sarah revealed they celebrated her daughter's special day with a fairy picnic for Sienna.

Speaking on her podcast, Tea Talks with The Duchess and Sarah, she said: "I hid many different fairies in the garden, and I sent Sienna on a fairytale hunt to find the fairies, with wings on. She lasted with the wings on for quite a while before Beatrice and I put the wings on. And then we had a fairy picnic, once she'd found the fairies and that was a magical day for Beatrice's birthday."

© Instagram / @edomapellimozzi Beatrice and Edoardo have chosen not to share images of their daughter Sienna publicly

The Duchess, who has written several children's books, added: "I seriously was making Sienna understand there were fairies that are living in the oak tree in the garden, so she had to go and find the little door to the fairy department store, which is the oak tree. Of course, that's my next book, I've just started writing about the department store with the Sluggington Smyths, which are a slug family, a very fine slug family."

© Instagram Sienna with her cousin August

And Sarah, who is now as GG to her grandchildren, also shared how she and Sienna had prepared for Beatrice's birthday: "We're busy blowing up balloons and she's made loads of cupcakes. Well, she told GG how to make the cupcakes and then GG and Sienna had to go and try the cupcakes and then we had to put our fingers in the cupcakes, so we've been very adventurous in the kitchen, it has to be said."

LISTEN: Surprising facts about Princess Kate