Princess Beatrice's life in photos - from sweet moments with sister Eugenie to marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

Princess Beatrice celebrated her 36th birthday on 8 August, and what a busy few years it has been for the royal.

In the past four years, Beatrice has married property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in an intimate lockdown wedding and welcomed her first child, Sienna.

She balances parenthood with her job at tech company, Afiniti, which sees her travel all around the world.

And she's also become an aunt to her sister Princess Eugenie's sons, August and Ernest.

While she does not carry out official royal duties, Beatrice supports many charities close to her heart, including Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre and Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.

Take a look back at her life in photos so far…

1/ 11 © Getty Birth Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York. She arrived into the world on 8 August 1988 at the Portland Hospital in London and was later christened in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace.



2/ 11 © Getty Family holiday The Yorks have long enjoyed skiing holidays since Beatrice and Eugenie were children, and an 18-month-old Beatrice looked adorable in a pink snowsuit in Klosters, Switzerland.



3/ 11 © Getty Big sister Beatrice became a big sister when Princess Eugenie was born in March 1990 and the siblings often twinned in matching outfits throughout their childhood. Affectionately nicknamed "Bea" by Eugenie, the royal sisters share a close bond, with Eugenie telling the White Wine Question Time podcast in 2023: "Beatrice and I, our whole lives, we've always had each other. We're the only ones going through exactly what the other is going through at exactly that time as a girl – in our family, our place of work, whatever it is. I think that's extraordinary to think about. We're not twins, yet you go through life knowing exactly what the other one is going through. She's my big sissy, she's a legend."



4/ 11 © Getty First day of school Beatrice looked a little apprehensive as she arrived for her first day of school at Upton House School in Windsor.



5/ 11 © Getty Royal cousins Beatrice and Eugenie have long shared a close relationship with their cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry. The young royals posed for pictures together during a skiing holiday in Klosters in 1995.



6/ 11 © Getty First day of secondary school The Princess was supported by her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, as she moved to St George's School in Ascot in 2000. She was diagnosed as having dyslexia when she was seven and through her work, aims to change the narrative around dyslexia. In an interview with HELLO! in 2021, she affectionately referred to it as her "gift".



7/ 11 © Getty University Beatrice began studying History and History of Ideas at Goldsmiths, University of London in 2008, graduating in 2001 with a 2:1 degree. After interning at Sony Pictures, she began working for US tech company, Afiniti, where she is Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy.



8/ 11 © Getty London Marathon Beatrice became the first member of the royal family to complete the London Marathon in 2010. She was part of a team of 33 runners, who were joined together like caterpillars in aid of the Children in Crisis charity.



9/ 11 © Getty Maid of honour Beatrice was by her sister Eugenie's side on her wedding day to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. Rather than a flowy maid of honour dress, Beatrice opted for an elegant royal blue dress by Ralph & Russo.



10/ 11 © Getty Marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi The Princess began dating property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2018 and the couple made their first public appearance together at a National Portrait Gallery gala in March 2019. The pair became engaged in Italy later that year and set their wedding date for May 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their nuptials had to be postponed and they later opted for a more intimate wedding in Windsor in July 2020. Beatrice wore a remodelled version of one of the late Queen Elizabeth II's Norman Hartnell gowns with Queen Mary's Diamond Fringe Tiara.

