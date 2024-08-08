Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Beatrice's life in photos - from sweet moments with Princess Eugenie to marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi
Princess Beatrice as a child with Eugenie, and with Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi© Getty

Princess Beatrice's life in photos - from sweet moments with sister Eugenie to marrying Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The royal turned 36 on 8 August

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice celebrated her 36th birthday on 8 August, and what a busy few years it has been for the royal.

In the past four years, Beatrice has married property developer, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, in an intimate lockdown wedding and welcomed her first child, Sienna.

She balances parenthood with her job at tech company, Afiniti, which sees her travel all around the world.

And she's also become an aunt to her sister Princess Eugenie's sons, August and Ernest.

While she does not carry out official royal duties, Beatrice supports many charities close to her heart, including Helen Arkell Dyslexia Centre and Forget Me Not Children's Hospice.

Take a look back at her life in photos so far…

Baby Princess Beatrice with mum Sarah© Getty

Birth

Princess Beatrice is the eldest daughter of the Duke of York and Sarah, Duchess of York. She arrived into the world on 8 August 1988 at the Portland Hospital in London and was later christened in the Chapel Royal at St James's Palace.

Princess Beatrice on a skiing holiday© Getty

Family holiday

The Yorks have long enjoyed skiing holidays since Beatrice and Eugenie were children, and an 18-month-old Beatrice looked adorable in a pink snowsuit in Klosters, Switzerland.

Sarah Ferguson with Beatrice and Eugenie as children© Getty

Big sister

Beatrice became a big sister when Princess Eugenie was born in March 1990 and the siblings often twinned in matching outfits throughout their childhood. 

Affectionately nicknamed "Bea" by Eugenie, the royal sisters share a close bond, with Eugenie telling the White Wine Question Time podcast in 2023: "Beatrice and I, our whole lives, we've always had each other. We're the only ones going through exactly what the other is going through at exactly that time as a girl – in our family, our place of work, whatever it is. I think that's extraordinary to think about. We're not twins, yet you go through life knowing exactly what the other one is going through. She's my big sissy, she's a legend."

WINDSOR, UNITED KINGDOM SEPTEMBER 11: Princess Beatrice attends her first day at Upton House School, in Windsor, Berkshire. on September 11, 1991, in Windsor, United Kingdom. (Photo by Julian Parker/UK Press via Getty Images)© Getty

First day of school

Beatrice looked a little apprehensive as she arrived for her first day of school at Upton House School in Windsor.

Prince William, Prince Harry, Princess Beatrice, and Princess Eugenie, on a Skiing holiday in Klosters, Switzerland, on January 4 1995© Getty

Royal cousins

Beatrice and Eugenie have long shared a close relationship with their cousins, Prince William and Prince Harry. The young royals posed for pictures together during a skiing holiday in Klosters in 1995.

Princess Beatrice attends her first day at St George's© Getty

First day of secondary school

The Princess was supported by her parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah, as she moved to St George's School in Ascot in 2000. She was diagnosed as having dyslexia when she was seven and through her work, aims to change the narrative around dyslexia. In an interview with HELLO! in 2021, she affectionately referred to it as her "gift".

Princess Beatrice arrives for her first day at Goldsmiths© Getty

University

Beatrice began studying History and History of Ideas at Goldsmiths, University of London in 2008, graduating in 2001 with a 2:1 degree. After interning at Sony Pictures, she began working for US tech company, Afiniti, where she is Vice President of Partnerships and Strategy.

Princess Beatrice celebrates after finishing the London Marathon © Getty

London Marathon

Beatrice became the first member of the royal family to complete the London Marathon in 2010. She was part of a team of 33 runners, who were joined together like caterpillars in aid of the Children in Crisis charity.

Beatrice helping Eugenie get into her car on wedding day© Getty

Maid of honour

Beatrice was by her sister Eugenie's side on her wedding day to Jack Brooksbank in October 2018. Rather than a flowy maid of honour dress, Beatrice opted for an elegant royal blue dress by Ralph & Russo.

Beatrice and Edoardo's first public outing in 2019© Getty

Marriage to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi

The Princess began dating property developer Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2018 and the couple made their first public appearance together at a National Portrait Gallery gala in March 2019. The pair became engaged in Italy later that year and set their wedding date for May 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, their nuptials had to be postponed and they later opted for a more intimate wedding in Windsor in July 2020. Beatrice wore a remodelled version of one of the late Queen Elizabeth II's Norman Hartnell gowns with Queen Mary's Diamond Fringe Tiara.

Pregnant Princess Beatrice at Wimbledon 2021© Getty

Royal baby

In September 2021, Beatrice and Edoardo welcomed their daughter Sienna Mapelli Mozzi. Edoardo also has a son, Christopher Woolf, known as Wolfie, born in 2016, from his previous relationship with American architect Dara Huang.

