Princess Rajwa's return home with royal baby is just like Princess Kate's

Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein were the picture of happiness as they left hospital with their newborn daughter on Wednesday – and their exit is very similar to that of the Prince and Princess of Wales's with their babies.

In a video shared on social media, the Jordanian royal couple were seen making their exit from King Hussein Medical Center in Amman, with little Princess Iman sleeping soundly in her baby carrier.

A crowd had gathered outside of the hospital to congratulate the new parents, with Hussein and Rajwa thanking them for their well-wishes as they prepared to take their baby home for the first time.

New mum Rajwa looked beautiful in a blue and white printed shirt dress from Evi Grintela and white trainers, while proud dad Hussein sported a white shirt and black trousers.

While many royals opt for a private exit from hospital with their babies, Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's departure was very similar to the photocalls for Prince William, Kate and the births of their three children.

The then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge stood on the steps of the Lindo Wing at St Mary's Hospital in Paddington following the arrival of Prince George in 2013, Princess Charlotte in 2015 and Prince Louis in 2018.

© Getty William and Kate were greeted by the media and fans as they left the Lindo Wing with baby George in 2013

Kate admitted during her appearance on Giovanna Fletcher's Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast in 2020 that leaving hospital with baby George for the first time was "slightly terrifying, slightly terrifying, I’m not going to lie".

© Getty Taking baby Charlotte home in 2015

She added: "Everyone had been so supportive and both William and I were really conscious that this was something that everyone was excited about, and you know we’re hugely grateful for the support that the public had shown us, and actually for us to be able to share that joy and appreciation with the public, I felt was really important.

"But equally it was coupled with a newborn baby, and inexperienced parents, and the uncertainty of what that held, so there were all sorts of mixed emotions."

© Getty William seamlessly put the baby seat into the car

The Princess also revealed that they had practised with the car seat before George's birth, saying: "We'd even tried to practice with a little baby, like a little doll, at home but you know it just never works out the way you planned it so it was quite hard to do that on the world's stage, but no, [William] did a very good job."

WATCH: Inside William and Kate's friendship with the Jordanian royals

Close ties with Jordanian royals

The Prince and Princess of Wales share a close bond with the Jordanian royal family, and were among the guests at Crown Princess Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding in Jordan in June 2023.

Jordan holds personal memories for Kate, who lived in the country for nearly three years as a child when her father, Michael Middleton, relocated to the capital of Amman in his role as a British Airways manager.

© Royal Hashemite Court Kate and William making their entrance at the Jordan royal wedding

Hussein then hosted William during a tour of the Middle East in 2018, with Kate unable to make the trip as she had just given birth to Prince Louis.

But Kate got the chance to show her children around the country she once called home during a family holiday to Petra in 2021.

Kate and Pippa in Jordan with dad Michael during their childhood

The Princess and Queen Rania also have shared interests with their work on supporting children and families.

In an interview with CNN in 2022, Queen Rania praised Kate, saying: "Princess Catherine, when she talks about her work, her face lights up.

"She does it out of a sense of duty but more importantly, she does it because she absolutely cares."

© Getty William and Kate speaking with Queen Rania and King Abdullah at a Windsor Castle reception in 2012

She added: "When she talks about her work, she'd say: 'I'm just lucky to be doing this, I have the privilege of doing that'.

"So, she gives from her heart. And again, there is a sense of sincerity and a sense of love in everything that she does."

