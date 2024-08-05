Princess Rajwa of Jordan's birth story with baby Iman

Baby joy hit the Jordanian royal family this week after Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and his new wife Princess Rajwa welcomed their first child on 3 August.

The Royal Hashemite Court released an official statement that revealed the baby's name. It read: "The Royal Hashemite Court is pleased to announce that Their Royal Highnesses Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein were blessed, on 3 August 2024, with a baby girl they named Iman.

"The Royal Hashemite Court extends its sincere congratulations and best wishes to Their Royal Highnesses and to Their Majesties King Abdullah II and Queen Rania Al Abdullah on this happy occasion.

"Their Royal Highnesses are immensely overjoyed and thankful on welcoming their firstborn, and call on well-wishers to consider donating to Al-Aman Fund for the Future of Orphans in lieu of sending gifts or flowers."

However, very little has been revealed about Princess Rajwa's birth story.

Rajwa's baby birth

Following tradition, the royal welcomed her baby girl at Al Hussein Medical City.

It forms part of King Hussein Medical City, which is the first Arab medical city affiliated with the Royal Jordanian Medical Services. It is made up of five hospitals, many of which have been named after Crown Prince Hussein's family, including Princess Iman Center for Research and Laboratory Sciences, Prince Hussein Center for Urology and Organ Transplant, and Queen Rania Pediatric Hospital.

That is not the only link to the royal family. Princess Rajwa's chosen hospital was also used for the births of Jordanian royals including King Abdullah, Crown Prince Hussein and his siblings Princess Salma, Prince Hashem and Princess Iman – whom the couple's baby is named after.

Iman is an Arabic name meaning "faith" or "belief", and it is the same first name as Hussein's younger sister and the King's younger sister.

A video showed doting father Hussein reciting the call to prayer in his newborn daughter's ear – a tradition which symbolises the importance of faith in the child's life.

Grandparents' reaction

Parents Rajwa and Hussein are likely basking in the happy baby bubble. They made several comments highlighting their excitement about becoming parents for the first time, with Rajwa exclusively telling HELLO! Arabia: "We are overjoyed to begin this new chapter in our lives. Our family is growing, and we are excited to welcome our little one into the world."

Hussein also told Al Arabiya he and his wife Rajwa were "very excited about the new phase."

"Everything will change with the kids, for sure. I don't know what to expect, but thank God we are excited and the family is excited too."

His family were quick to throw their support behind the new parents.

Queen Rania took to social media to express her joy following Iman's birth, writing on X: "Praise be to God for His greatest gifts... You have enlightened our lives with our precious granddaughter, Iman. May God protect us from you. Congratulations to Hussein and Rajwa, and may God fill your lives with blessings and contentment."

She later shared official photos of her cradling baby Iman alongside her husband and children, which is unusual for royal births. For example, the Prince and Princess of Wales released official pictures of the new parents with their child, as opposed to their extended family. See more adorable royal baby moments...

"Iman, you’ve already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier," she captioned the Instagram carousel.

Meanwhile, King Abdullah released a statement on X, formerly known as Twitter, that read: "Praise be to God who gave us our first granddaughter, Iman bint Al-Hussein. I congratulate Al-Hussein and Rajwa Al-Azizan on their newborn baby. We ask God to give her good growth and protect her for her parents. You enlightened our family, grandfather."

