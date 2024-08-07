Princess Rajwa makes stunning first appearance since birth of Princess Iman

Princess Rajwa of Jordan looked simply stunning as she stepped out in a gorgeous patterned white dress as she left hospital with her husband, Crown Prince Hussein following the birth of her daughter, Princess Iman.

The Saudi Arabian-born royal, 30, was seen leaving the King Hussein Medical Center on Wednesday, in a gorgeous white frock that was complete with gorgeous patterns in blue. Her husband was a doting father and husband, holding Rajwa's hand and carrying their newborn as they got into a nearby waiting car.

Rajwa decided to go without makeup as she headed home with her husband and their newborn child.

Princess Iman's birth View post on Instagram The arrival of the new royal was announced on Saturday via an Instagram post which translates from Arabic to: "His Highness Prince Hussein bin Abdullah II, the guardian of the covenant, allows in the ear of his birth, her Highness Princess Iman bint Hussein, led by the Sunnah of the Messenger of Allah, peace be upon him." The royal baby was cradled not only by her father but also by her adoring grandmother Queen Rania. The queen looked effortlessly chic in a linen co-ord from Zimmermann which was teamed with the colourful 'Abstract Print Canvas Pointed Toe Pumps' from Dior.



View post on Instagram Rania also shared a photo of the new doting dad holding his daughter. "Iman, you've already got a hold of my heart. Our family has never been happier!," she penned. Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa of Jordan told our sister publication HELLO! ARABIA: "We are overjoyed to begin this new chapter in our lives. Our family is growing, and we are excited to welcome our little one into the world."

The new royal arrival © Royal Hashemite Court/Action Press/Shutterstock Princess Iman is the new baby's aunt Princess Iman's name has a special meaning. Not only does the moniker mean 'faith' or 'belief' in Arabic, it pays tribute to a line of Imans in the royal family - Hussein's younger sister has the name, as well as King Abdullah's younger sister.

Princess Rajwa's pregnancy style © Instagram Princess Rajwa and Crown Prince Hussein of Jordan are new parents The Princess pulled off an array of gorgeous looks during her pregnancy. We adored the buttermilk dress she wore in a photo released by the family to celebrate Crown Prince Hussein's 30th birthday.

View post on Instagram The ruched gown from Rabanne featured floaty capped sleeves and a crew neck. DISCOVER: Princess Rajwa of Jordan dazzles in tiara for new official portrait Rajwa also looked glowing as she stepped out for a visit to Digitales, a Jordanian company that creates content on social issues. The then-expectant mother was radiant in the 'Drina' silk and linen dress from Max Mara in a deep caramel hue.