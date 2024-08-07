Princess Rajwa makes stunning first appearance since birth of Princess Iman

Princess Rajwa of Jordan looked simply stunning as she stepped out in a gorgeous patterned white dress as she left hospital with her husband, Crown Prince Hussein following the birth of her daughter, Princess Iman.
The Saudi Arabian-born royal, 30, was seen leaving the King Hussein Medical Center on Wednesday, in a gorgeous white frock that was complete with gorgeous patterns in blue. Her husband was a doting father and husband, holding Rajwa's hand and carrying their newborn as they got into a nearby waiting car.
Rajwa decided to go without makeup as she headed home with her husband and their newborn child.