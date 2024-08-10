Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Meghan Markle's close friend responds to special photos of Princess Beatrice
A split image of Meghan Markle and Princess Beatrice

Meghan Markle's close friend reacts to personal Princess Beatrice photos

 Fashion designer Misha is well within the royal fold…

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
Princess Beatrice turned 36 on Wednesday, and among the sweet messages from close friends and family was one from Misha Nonoo, a close friend of Meghan Markle.

Responding to Princess Eugenie's touching tribute to her elder sister on her official Instagram account, Misha replied with three heart-eyes emojis. The post featured a series of family photos, including one of Beatrice playing with her nephew, August.

Alongside the post, Eugenie wrote: "Happy birthday, dearest Beabea! What an inspiration you are. You've paved the way for your little sissy. Love you xx."

Misha and Beatrice have been friends for years and have often been seen enjoying double dates with their husbands, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi and Mikey Hess.

Princess Beatrice has been friends with Misha for years© John Lamparski
Princess Beatrice has been friends with Misha for years

In 2022, the foursome was spotted heading out for a glamorous evening at Oswald's, an exclusive members' club in Mayfair, often frequented by members of the British royal family and A-listers alike.

Beatrice has also been seen wearing several of fashion designer Misha's creations. In June, while visiting Poppy Blackburn, a nine-year-old girl with leukaemia, the Princess wore an elegant pleated skirt of Misha's creation.

Misha is one of Meghan Markle's best friends© Joe Schildhorn/BFA/Shutterstock
Misha is one of Meghan Markle's best friends

To complete the look, Beatrice added a black tweed jacket from Zara and beige ballerina pumps from Chanel.

Meghan also owns the 'Black Saturday Pleated Skirt' and was seen wearing it on September 20, 2018, to mark the launch of a cookbook with recipes from a group of women affected by the Grenfell Tower fire at Kensington Palace.

While it hasn't been confirmed how Misha and Beatrice first met, it is likely through the royal's cousin, Prince Harry, and Misha's ex-husband, Alexander Gilkes, who close friends during their Eton school days.

Beatrice, Eugenie, Meghan, and Harry all attended Misha and Alexander's wedding back in 2012.

It's likely Beatrice and Misha met through Prince Harry Misha's ex-husband Alexander Gilkes© Billy Farrell/BFA/Shutterstock
It's likely Beatrice and Misha met through Prince Harry Misha's ex-husband Alexander Gilkes

Meanwhile, Misha and Meghan initially became friends after bonding over their charity work.

Misha once said of the Duchess of Sussex: "We really bonded over that to begin with—and we both love dogs, too. We've been very close ever since. I love her to death. She is the coolest girl in the world."

