Royal Style Watch: from Duchess Sophie's It-girl boots to Zara Tindall's chic skinny jeans

March is set to be a year of fabulous royal style. February was a strong month of style among the European royals with highlights including Queen of Letizia of Spain in a fresh spring-worthy green dress whilst Crown Princess Victoria sported a Zara trouser suit in the same bright hue.

Meanwhile, British royals were seen en masse at the Thanksgiving service to celebrate the life of the late King Constantine of Greece who passed away last January.

Whilst Zara Tindall looked elegant in a sophisticated navy coat dress with a pair of coordinating leather gloves, Princess Beatrice was a vision of grace in a belted coat with an eye-catching flower-adorned velvet headband.

Who's been on our Royal Style Watch this March? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes.

Sarah Ferguson © Getty The Duchess of York stepped out in her go-to boots by Geox when she appeared on the purple carpet of the Global Citizen NOW: Melbourne & Global Citizen Nights event. Sarah wore a cinched leather blazer with gold buttons by Veronica Beard over a floaty dress with a ruffled hem. Her hair was styled in a half-updo with wavy lengths and she sported defined eyebrows and bronzey base makeup.



Duchess Sophie © Getty The Duchess of Edinburgh looked so stylish when she was spotted modelling the best pieces from her It-girl winter wardrobe this week. Sophie was spotted on a two-engagement day in Staffordshire with Prince Edward looking lovely in an oatmeal knitted dress, matching longline coat, and to break up the icy hue, a pair of suede warm brown knee-high boots by Gianvito Rossi. The finishing touch was her Isabel Marant ‘Oskan Moon Stud-Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag'.

Princess Anne © Dominic Lipinski The Princess Royal looked ravishing in red when she stepped out in Leeds to attend a Rugby League Reception in honour of the Motor Neuron Disease (MND) Association, of which she is a patron. The royal wowed in a red Windsmoor Pea Coat with an asymmetrical neckline, black piping, and black buttons. She paired the piece with a black skirt, black gloves, and a pair of black leather court shoes.

Princess Beatrice

Sarah Ferguson's daughter was spotted at a Global Student Mental Health Week event where she ditched her usual coat dress and heels ensemble for a totally different aesthetic.

The Princess styled a pair of unexpected biker boots by Maje with a bouclé-tweed jacket from the same brand and a black floral skirt from Alexander McQueen.

Zara Tindall © Getty Princess Anne's daughter rocked her best skinny jeans when she posed for a photo with her husband Mike Tindall next to the the car of Max Verstappen prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain. Zara styled her dark-wash blue skinnies with a black floaty blouse and a white structured single-breasted blazer. She completed her casual ensemble with a pair of white trainers and a black crossbody bag whilst Mike looked smart in a pink linen blazer.

Queen Letizia © Paolo Blocco The Spanish Queen looked so stunning as she debuted her transformed hair. Letizia turned heads in a charcoal grey power suit by Bimba Y Lola. She paired the trouser suit with a black lace-adorned camisole and a pair of black heels from Nina Ricci. The royal tucked her newly-chopped bob behind her ears, revealing the dainty 'Large Sugar Earrings' by PDPAOLA.