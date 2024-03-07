Royal Style Watch: from Duchess Sophie's It-girl boots to Zara Tindall's chic skinny jeans

Sarah wore a cinched leather blazer with gold buttons by Veronica Beard over a floaty dress with a ruffled hem. Her hair was styled in a half-updo with wavy lengths and she sported defined eyebrows and bronzey base makeup.
Duchess Sophie
The Duchess of Edinburgh looked so stylish when she was spotted modelling the best pieces from her It-girl winter wardrobe this week.
Sophie was spotted on a two-engagement day in Staffordshire with Prince Edward looking lovely in an oatmeal knitted dress, matching longline coat, and to break up the icy hue, a pair of suede warm brown knee-high boots by Gianvito Rossi. The finishing touch was her Isabel Marant ‘Oskan Moon Stud-Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag'.
The royal wowed in a red Windsmoor Pea Coat with an asymmetrical neckline, black piping, and black buttons. She paired the piece with a black skirt, black gloves, and a pair of black leather court shoes.
Zara styled her dark-wash blue skinnies with a black floaty blouse and a white structured single-breasted blazer. She completed her casual ensemble with a pair of white trainers and a black crossbody bag whilst Mike looked smart in a pink linen blazer.
Queen Letizia
The Spanish Queen looked so stunning as she debuted her transformed hair. Letizia turned heads in a charcoal grey power suit by Bimba Y Lola. She paired the trouser suit with a black lace-adorned camisole and a pair of black heels from Nina Ricci.
The royal tucked her newly-chopped bob behind her ears, revealing the dainty 'Large Sugar Earrings' by PDPAOLA.
