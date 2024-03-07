Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Royal Style Watch: from Duchess Sophie's It-girl boots to Zara Tindall's chic skinny jeans
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:

Royal Style Watch: from Duchess Sophie's It-girl boots to Zara Tindall's chic skinny jeans

Princess Anne and Queen Letizia reign supreme amongst the royal style set this month

2 minutes ago
sophie, peter phillips, zara and mike tindall, princess anne split
Katie Daly
Katie DalyLifestyle Writer
Share this:

March is set to be a year of fabulous royal style. February was a strong month of style among the European royals with highlights including Queen of Letizia of Spain in a fresh spring-worthy green dress whilst Crown Princess Victoria sported a Zara trouser suit in the same bright hue. 

Meanwhile, British royals were seen en masse at the Thanksgiving service to celebrate the life of the late King Constantine of Greece who passed away last January. 

Whilst Zara Tindall looked elegant in a sophisticated navy coat dress with a pair of coordinating leather gloves, Princess Beatrice was a vision of grace in a belted coat with an eye-catching flower-adorned velvet headband. 

Who's been on our Royal Style Watch this March? Keep scrolling to find out which of the royal set delivered in the style stakes. 

Sarah Ferguson

Sarah Ferguson on purple carpet in black outfit © Getty

The Duchess of York stepped out in her go-to boots by Geox when she appeared on the purple carpet of the Global Citizen NOW: Melbourne & Global Citizen Nights event.

Sarah wore a cinched leather blazer with gold buttons by Veronica Beard over a floaty dress with a ruffled hem. Her hair was styled in a half-updo with wavy lengths and she sported defined eyebrows and bronzey base makeup.  

Duchess Sophie

Sophie in oatmeal next to edward© Getty

The Duchess of Edinburgh looked so stylish when she was spotted modelling the best pieces from her It-girl winter wardrobe this week. 

Sophie was spotted on a two-engagement day in Staffordshire with Prince Edward looking lovely in an oatmeal knitted dress, matching longline coat, and to break up the icy hue, a pair of suede warm brown knee-high boots by Gianvito Rossi. The finishing touch was her Isabel Marant  ‘Oskan Moon Stud-Embellished Leather Shoulder Bag'.

Princess Anne

Princess Anne, Princess Royal arrives to attend a Rugby League Reception to thank the community for their work raising money for Motor Neuron Disease (MND) Association© Dominic Lipinski

The Princess Royal looked ravishing in red when she stepped out in Leeds to attend a Rugby League Reception in honour of the Motor Neuron Disease (MND) Association, of which she is a patron. 

The royal wowed in a red Windsmoor Pea Coat with an asymmetrical neckline, black piping, and black buttons. She paired the piece with a black skirt, black gloves, and a pair of black leather court shoes.

Princess Beatrice

View post on Twitter

Sarah Ferguson's daughter was spotted at a Global Student Mental Health Week event where she ditched her usual coat dress and heels ensemble for a totally different aesthetic. 

The Princess styled a pair of unexpected biker boots by Maje with a bouclé-tweed jacket from the same brand and a black floral skirt from Alexander McQueen.

Zara Tindall

zara with mike tindall and peter phillips on race track© Getty

Princess Anne's daughter rocked her best skinny jeans when she posed for a photo with her husband Mike Tindall next to the the car of Max Verstappen prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Bahrain.

Zara styled her dark-wash blue skinnies with a black floaty blouse and a white structured single-breasted blazer. She completed her casual ensemble with a pair of white trainers and a black crossbody bag whilst Mike looked smart in a pink linen blazer.

Queen Letizia

King Felipe VI of Spain and Queen Letizia of Spain receive the President of Paraguaynd his wife Leticia Ocampos at Zarzuela Palace© Paolo Blocco

The Spanish Queen looked so stunning as she debuted her transformed hair. Letizia turned heads in a charcoal grey power suit by Bimba Y Lola. She paired the trouser suit with a black lace-adorned camisole and a pair of black heels from Nina Ricci.

The royal tucked her newly-chopped bob behind her ears, revealing the dainty 'Large Sugar Earrings' by PDPAOLA.

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royal Style

See more