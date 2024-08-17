Prince Harry and Meghan Markle increase security to intense levels on Colombia trip

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are set to embark on day three of their Colombia tour which kicked off on Thursday.

The couple have enjoyed a number of engagements since they landed in Bogota including a visit to a Santa Fe school, Colegio La Giralda, and a summit in alliance with The Archewell Foundation and Luminate, which brought together experts, leaders, and activists to discuss a more ethical online world.

© Eric Charbonneau Meghan and Harry met school children in Bogota

However, new photos reveal that they have upped their security to safeguard them on the trip as they embark on engagements to promote safeguarding young people from online harm.

In a photo taken from Harry, 39, and 43-year-old Meghan's visit to La Giralda school in Bogota, they were seen in the outside garden space surrounded by children as the Duke helped plant a tree.

© Shutterstock The Sussexes have upped their security

Behind the Duke was a member of his security staff who held a bulletproof device over Harry's head. MailOnline reported that at each event the staff member would exit the car ahead of the royal couple holding the shield, known as a ballistic briefcase, for their protection.

Spot the ballistic briefcase behind Harry

The device was spotted in a second shot where Meghan and Harry posed in a line-up of school children and their teachers. The shield has also been used to protect Francia Marquez, the vice president of Colombia who is hosting the royal pair and who was personally the subject of an assassination attempt in 2019.

© Andres Castillo The couple are protected by a bulletproof shield

MailOnline also published a photo where uniformed members of the military police were stood outside the school with armed forces dogs ahead of the couple's arrival.

One company selling the device describes it as providing "security and close protection officers with the ability to carry and quickly deploy protection, to shield themselves and people they are protecting.

© Eric Charbonneau The couple have embarked on a four-day trip

"Specifically designed to be durable and easy to carry whilst remaining concealed until the need for rapid deployment. The bag offers adequate storage space for essential documents and items with an internal pocket to enable the upgrade to rifle protection if required."

Meghan and Harry's home security measures

With being two figures with such a high profile comes with a round-the-clock approach to security which they have paid for since stepping back as senior members of the royal family and moving into their own home in California.

It has been reported that Meghan and Harry will use a combination of guards and electronics to safeguard their Montecito home. During their Netflix documentary Harry & Meghan, the couple revealed that they have members of their security team dotted around the land surrounding their home.

© Netflix Prince Harry and Meghan live in Montecito

Forbes noted that their annual security bill could easily reach $2 to $3 million for their watertight provisions.