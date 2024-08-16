Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry and Meghan in Colombia: Sussexes to meet country's Invictus Games team on day two - live updates
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle visit Colombia© Getty

Prince Harry and Meghan in Colombia: Sussexes to meet country's Invictus Games team on day two - live updates

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex continue their time in Bogota

HELLO!
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
Online News Writer & Diversity and Inclusion Lead
8 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping out for the second day of their Colombia tour, where they are expected to meet the nation's Invictus Games team.

Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan, 43, will spend another day in the capital after visiting a school, an arts centre and joining a panel discussion on digital responsibility on day one.

Team Colombia is the only Latin America country participating in the Games, having made their debut in Dusseldorf last year.

WATCH: Prince Harry spotted 'dad dancing' on Colombia tour day one

The Invictus Games was founded by Harry in 2014 and celebrates the sporting achievements of wounded, sick and injured service people. The Duke returned to the UK in May to attend a service at St Paul's Cathedral to mark the tenth anniversary of Invictus.

The next Games are scheduled to take place in Vancouver and Whistler from 8 to 16 February 2025. The Sussexes visited training camps in the Canada earlier this year, where they were joined by singer Michael Buble.

As we wait for Harry and Meghan to arrive, see the highlights from day one

DAY ONE

1/4

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex and Meghan, Duchess of Sussex with Colombia Vice President Francia MÃ¡rquez and Yerney Pinillo © Eric Charbonneau

Warm welcome

The Duke and Duchess were greeted warmly by Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner, Yerney Pinillo, as they exchanged gifts and enjoyed tea and coffee upon arrival.

Ms Marquez approached the Sussexes to visit more than a year ago after watching their Netflix docuseries, revealing she was "moved" by their story.

2/4

Harry and Meghan meet students at a local Colombian school

School visit

Harry and Meghan spoke with students at Colegio Cultura Popular  about the impact of social media during a discussion, with the Duchess later calling them "impressive, smart, and savvy".

3/4

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during their ongoing tour of Colombia© Nestor Gómez / El Tiempo

Art and culture

At the National Arts Center, Harry and Meghan were pictured dancing, clapping and tapping their feet as they watched various performances.

4/4

Harry and Meghan spoke at 'Responsible Digital Future' forum © Getty

Digital Responsibility panel

The day finished with a discussion on how to address the need for responsible technology practices and the impact of the digital landscape, particularly on young people.

Meghan said: “We should model how we want our kids to be raised and for the world in which we raise them. It doesn't matter where you live. It doesn't matter who you are. Either you personally or someone you know is a victim to what’s happening online. And that's something we can actively work on every day to remedy."

LISTEN: A Princess Kate special

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More