Prince Harry and Meghan in Colombia: Sussexes to meet country's Invictus Games team on day two - live updates

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex will be stepping out for the second day of their Colombia tour, where they are expected to meet the nation's Invictus Games team.

Prince Harry, 39, and Meghan, 43, will spend another day in the capital after visiting a school, an arts centre and joining a panel discussion on digital responsibility on day one.

Team Colombia is the only Latin America country participating in the Games, having made their debut in Dusseldorf last year.

WATCH: Prince Harry spotted 'dad dancing' on Colombia tour day one

The Invictus Games was founded by Harry in 2014 and celebrates the sporting achievements of wounded, sick and injured service people. The Duke returned to the UK in May to attend a service at St Paul's Cathedral to mark the tenth anniversary of Invictus.

The next Games are scheduled to take place in Vancouver and Whistler from 8 to 16 February 2025. The Sussexes visited training camps in the Canada earlier this year, where they were joined by singer Michael Buble.

As we wait for Harry and Meghan to arrive, see the highlights from day one…

DAY ONE

Warm welcome The Duke and Duchess were greeted warmly by Vice President Francia Marquez and her partner, Yerney Pinillo, as they exchanged gifts and enjoyed tea and coffee upon arrival. Ms Marquez approached the Sussexes to visit more than a year ago after watching their Netflix docuseries, revealing she was "moved" by their story.

School visit Harry and Meghan spoke with students at Colegio Cultura Popular about the impact of social media during a discussion, with the Duchess later calling them "impressive, smart, and savvy".



Art and culture At the National Arts Center, Harry and Meghan were pictured dancing, clapping and tapping their feet as they watched various performances.

Digital Responsibility panel The day finished with a discussion on how to address the need for responsible technology practices and the impact of the digital landscape, particularly on young people. Meghan said: "We should model how we want our kids to be raised and for the world in which we raise them. It doesn't matter where you live. It doesn't matter who you are. Either you personally or someone you know is a victim to what's happening online. And that's something we can actively work on every day to remedy."

