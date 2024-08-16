Prince Harry tenderly kisses wife Meghan in off-guard moment

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun their four-day trip in Colombia, enjoying vibrant performances at an arts centre and speaking on a panel about digital responsibility.

And while the focus of their visit is on female empowerment and young people's mental health, Prince Harry and Meghan were captured sharing some tender moments together on day one.

The Sussexes watched various performances at the National Centre for the Arts, with the couple clapping and dancing along during some light-hearted moments. Watch below…

WATCH: Harry and Meghan receive warm welcome on day one of Colombia tour

At one point, Meghan, who looked pretty in a pink patterned dress by Johanna Ortiz, leaned into her husband, with Harry tenderly kissing the top of his wife's head.

© Eric Charbonneau A sweet moment between the Sussexes

And in another off-guard moment, Meghan was pictured resting her hand on her husband's knee and smiling.

© Eric Charbonneau A tender moment between Harry and Meghan

Since their early years of dating, Harry and Meghan have always been publicly tactile and this trip is no different with their public displays of affection.

The couple, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in May, arrived holding hands at a local school in Bogota, Colegio Cultura Popular.

And as they arrived to take their seats at the arts centre, once again, they were pictured hand-in-hand.

© CARLOS ORTEGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock Harry and Meghan arrived at the arts centre holding hands

Harry and Meghan have been invited to Colombia by Vice President Francia Marquez, who they met for tea and coffee on their first engagement of their trip.

Answering questions from journalists at a press conference ahead of their arrival, Ms Marquez said she was inspired to ask Harry and Meghan to visit the country after being moved by their Netflix documentary.

© Getty Harry and Meghan with Francia Marquez, Yerney Pinillo and Maria Ressa

"I saw the Netflix series about their life, their story and that moved me and motivated me to say that this is a woman who deserves to come to our country and tell her story and her exchange will undoubtedly be an empowerment to so many women in the world," she said.

The Duke and Duchess have not been accompanied by their young children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, who have remained in Montecito, California.

It comes after Harry and Meghan carried out a three-day visit to Nigeria in May, where they met with military families and service personnel.

