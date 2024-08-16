Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Prince Harry tenderly kisses wife Meghan in off-guard moment - see photo
Newsletter
Newsletter

Subscribe

Subscribe
Follow HELLO! at:
Harry and Meghan arrive at school in Colombia© Eric Charbonneau

Prince Harry tenderly kisses wife Meghan in off-guard moment

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are spending four days in Colombia

Danielle Stacey
Online Royal CorrespondentLondon
45 minutes ago
Share this:

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have begun their four-day trip in Colombia, enjoying vibrant performances at an arts centre and speaking on a panel about digital responsibility.

And while the focus of their visit is on female empowerment and young people's mental health, Prince Harry and Meghan were captured sharing some tender moments together on day one.

The Sussexes watched various performances at the National Centre for the Arts, with the couple clapping and dancing along during some light-hearted moments. Watch below…

WATCH: Harry and Meghan receive warm welcome on day one of Colombia tour

At one point, Meghan, who looked pretty in a pink patterned dress by Johanna Ortiz, leaned into her husband, with Harry tenderly kissing the top of his wife's head.

Harry kisses Meghan's head© Eric Charbonneau
A sweet moment between the Sussexes

And in another off-guard moment, Meghan was pictured resting her hand on her husband's knee and smiling.

Meghan places hand on Harry's knee© Eric Charbonneau
A tender moment between Harry and Meghan

Since their early years of dating, Harry and Meghan have always been publicly tactile and this trip is no different with their public displays of affection.

The couple, who celebrated their sixth wedding anniversary in May, arrived holding hands at a local school in Bogota, Colegio Cultura Popular.

And as they arrived to take their seats at the arts centre, once again, they were pictured hand-in-hand.

Harry and Meghan hold hands at arts centre© CARLOS ORTEGA/EPA-EFE/Shutterstock
Harry and Meghan arrived at the arts centre holding hands

Harry and Meghan have been invited to Colombia by Vice President Francia Marquez, who they met for tea and coffee on their first engagement of their trip.

Answering questions from journalists at a press conference ahead of their arrival, Ms Marquez said she was inspired to ask Harry and Meghan to visit the country after being moved by their Netflix documentary.

Prince Harry, Duke of Sussex, Maria Ressa, Meghan, Duchess of Sussex, Colombia Vice President Francia MÃ¡rquez and Yerney Pinillo© Getty
Harry and Meghan with Francia Marquez, Yerney Pinillo and Maria Ressa

"I saw the Netflix series about their life, their story and that moved me and motivated me to say that this is a woman who deserves to come to our country and tell her story and her exchange will undoubtedly be an empowerment to so many women in the world," she said.

The Duke and Duchess have not been accompanied by their young children, Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, who have remained in Montecito, California.

It comes after Harry and Meghan carried out a three-day visit to Nigeria in May, where they met with military families and service personnel.

LISTEN: A Princess Kate special

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More