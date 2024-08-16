Who is looking after Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet during Colombia tour?

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are on their four-day tour of Colombia, currently visiting the capital city of Bogota before they move on to Cartagena and Cali.

And much like their previous trip to Nigeria in May, Harry and Meghan have decided to leave their two young children Prince Archie, five, and Princess Lilibet, three, at home in Montecito, California.

So who is looking after the Sussex children?

Doria Ragland

© Netflix Meghan's mother Doria Ragland cuddles her grandson Prince Archie in 2019

Harry, 39, and Meghan, 43, are extremely close to the Duchess' mother Doria Ragland and often call on her for help with childcare. While Doria is based in Los Angeles, she does travel to Montecito to see her grandchildren regularly.

The Sussexes reportedly have a two-bedroom, two-bathroom guest house on their £11million property, which is perfect for Doria to use.

Their impressive estate also features an adventure playground complete with two slides, a climbing frame, a tightrope, a helter skelter, and two types of climbing wall – perfect to keep the children occupied while Harry and Meghan are away.

© Netflix Prince Archie picking fruit in the garden at their Montecito home

The children's nanny

The Sussexes also employ a nanny to help look after their brood. While not much is known about their extra pair of hands, the nanny has been with the family since Lilibet was at least a toddler, if not before.

In a previous interview with The Cut published in August 2022, when Lilibet was 14 months old, one snippet by interviewer Allison P. Davis reveals: "We pull up to the house, and Archie leaps out. Harry is ending a phone call as Archie throws himself around his legs.

© Netflix Meghan holds baby Princess Lilibet at home

"Lilibet, unsmiling with watchful bright-blue eyes, is brought out by her nanny. She is small and also ginger, and when there is a small person in the room not smiling, it is a reflex to do anything to entertain them.

"Harry starts dancing to his own beatboxing, and Meghan bends down and joins in and then I find myself doing it too, until she gives a lopsided smile and we all realise it's a bit strange to be bonding in this way."

Why have Harry and Meghan gone to Colombia?

Harry and Meghan began the first day of their tour on Thursday, meeting with Vice President Francia Márquez and her husband, Rafael Yerney Pinillo.

According to Ms Márquez, who invited the royals to her country, the purpose of their visit is to "engage in several activities" related to safeguarding young people online and in physical spaces.

Harry and Meghan are particularly passionate about children's online safety and earlier this month launched the Parents' Network, an initiative that provides a safe and free support network for parents whose children have been harmed by social media.

The topic of child safety is also expected to be discussed at the Global Ministerial Conference on Ending Violence Against Children, which Colombia will be hosting in November.

Ms Márquez also said in her statement that Harry and Meghan "will have the exceptional opportunity to engage with leaders, youth and women who embody the aspirations and voices of Colombians committed to progress. In addition to these meaningful interactions, the Duke and Duchess will experience the rich heritage of Colombia".

Their tour so far

On the first day of their tour, the Sussexes visited a school in Bogota where they took part in an Insight Session to understand the impact of the digital world on young people.

They also participated in a summit, partly hosted by their charitable foundation The Archewell Foundation, where they discussed creating a healthier and more ethical digital landscape, and the urgent need for responsible technology practices.