Blonde Princess Anne looks so much like daughter Zara in incredible throwback photo

Despite rarely being pictured together, Princess Anne and her daughter, Zara Tindall, are very much alike.

Both share a love for horses, with the mother-daughter duo competing in the Olympics in 1976 and 2012, respectively. While the pair align in their profession, an unearthed photo shows that the Princess Royal and her daughter could easily be mistaken for twins.

In the image, taken back in 1960, the senior royal—now 74—was just nine years old, with bright blonde hair similar to Zara’s. See the incredible snap below.



© Central Press Nine-year-old Princess Anne pictured in with striking blonde hair

While Anne’s baby blonde locks turned brunette as she grew older, her icy-blonde roots have certainly been passed down to her grandchildren.

© Tim Graham Zara looks so much like her mum

Lucas Tindall, three, caught the attention of royal watchers when he was seen supporting his mum at the Hartpury International Horse Trials last week. The youngest of the Tindall children has grown so much that his striking blonde locks are unmissable.

Anne’s older grandchildren, Lena and Mia, were also at the event, sporting their matching blonde hair. Zara’s brother, Peter Phillips, also had vibrant blonde tresses in his youth.

Another trait Zara and her mother share is an incredible work ethic, which Zara discussed in a rare interview on the Seven Rob Burrows: The Total Sport Podcast.

“We were very lucky that we kind of got to do it a bit our own way. My family has a great work ethic, which I hope they instilled in me and is still going strong to this day—and hopefully, we can pass it on to our kids.”

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Lucas Tindall's bright blonde hair took centre stage last week

It seems Zara’s three children are quickly following in her footsteps when it comes to a love for sports.

Proud dad Mike Tindall told HELLO! in February 2023: "Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton Rugby Club on Sundays. They’re only nine and four, so we’ve got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on, but they love all sports and they play rugby as well.

LISTEN: A Right Royal Podcast

Appearing on the One Show he added: "Lena's just joined because she's just four, she's doing under sixes," he said. "It's always hard through winter when it's cold to get them out the door. They love it when they get there but every rugby parent will know that battle.

"I've found with the girls, that battle to still go and get muddy is still a battle. Once they are there, they're okay."

She said: "We'll find out with Lucas, I'm judging that he's not going to be an issue with getting muddy. He loves throwing himself around. We'll see though!"