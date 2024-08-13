Zara Tindall shows off ultra-toned legs in denim shorts as she rides £2295 mountain bike

Summer once again arrived in the UK, and Zara Tindall was spotted making the most of the scorching weather by heading out for a sun-soaked bike ride on Sunday.

Princess Anne's daughter, 43, showed off her ultra-toned legs as she pedalled away on her new £2,295 'Hardseven' electric mountain bike from Haibike. The equestrian was checking out her cross-country course ahead of the Hartpury International Horse Trials.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Zara checked out her cross country route ahead of her competitions

The mum-of-three donned denim shorts, a white T-shirt, and a slim black gilet as she made her way around the course before changing into her riding clothes. She also added a white cap and slicked her blonde hair back into a low bun.

Shielding from the beating rays, Zara slipped on a pair of ultra-chic sunglasses to complete her look.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce The equestrian slipped on a pair of sunglasses and a white cap

Following her cycle, Zara spent time with her three beautiful children: Mia, ten, Lena, six, and Lucas, three, who were there to support her.

Little Lucas looked adorable as he cuddled his athletic mum, wearing a navy blue T-shirt and patterned shorts.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Lucas stole the show with his vibrant blonde locks

One thing that couldn't go unnoticed was his ice-blonde hair, a trait he has inherited from his doting mother.

His elder sisters also sport similar icy blonde tresses, and when you look back at family photos, the bright locks are thanks to his grandmother, Princess Anne, who as an infant looked incredibly similar to her grandson.

© James Whatling/Kelvin Bruce Mia and her dad Mike supported Zara alongside Lena, the couple's youngest daughter

The Tindall children were captured enjoying their day out alongside their dad, Mike, and were certainly geared up for a sporty day in the sun, donning sports shorts and T-shirts.

Mike previously opened up to HELLO! back in 2023, revealing that his girls have inherited a love for all sports.

"Both Mia and Lena go to Minchinhampton rugby club on Sundays, and they are only nine and four, so we've got to give them a bit of time before the pressure comes on, but they love all sports, and they play rugby as well."

Meanwhile, speaking of his son's interest in sports, Mike told The One Show: "We'll find out with Lucas. I'm judging that he's not going to have an issue with getting muddy. He loves throwing himself around. We'll see, though!"

