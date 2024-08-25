Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Real reason Princess Martha Louise of Norway and fiancé Shaman Durek chose to marry in August
Shaman Durek in blue with Princess Martha Louise in a dress© Agencia EFE/Shutterstock

Why Princess Martha Louise of Norway and fiancé Shaman Durek chose to marry in August

The royal couple will walk down the aisle on 31 August

Isabelle Casey
Reporter
2 minutes ago
The royal wedding of the year is just days away, but did you know the special reason Princess Martha Louise of Norway and her fiancé Shaman Durek chose to tie the knot in August?

Whilst marrying in August isn’t an official tradition when it comes to the Norwegian royals, it does appear as though Martha and Durek have followed in the footsteps of the princess’ royal relatives.

Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verrett after the government's festive event in connection with Princess Ingrid Alexandra's official day© Getty
The couple will tie the knot on 31 August

Martha Louise’s parents King Harald and Queen Sonja married in 1968, tying the knot on 29 August. Meanwhile, Crown Prince of Norway and Mette-Marit Tjessem Hoiby said "I do" on 25 August 2001.

Another reason the couple may have chosen the peak of summer to say "I do" is down to the incredible location. 

Geiranger fjord near the village of Geiranger, Norway where Princess Martha Louise and shaman Durek Verrett will tie the knot at the end of August© Getty
Geiranger fjord near the village of Geiranger, Norway where Princess Martha Louise and shaman Durek Verrett will tie the knot at the end of August

August is reported to be one of the best places to visit the glorious Geirangerfjord, where the wedding will be held.

Norway has a special place in both Martha Louise and her husband-to-be’s hearts. Talking about why Norway is so special to him, Shaman Durek said on Martha’s Heartsmash podcast: “I have so much love for Norway. I love the architecture, and I have Norwegian friends who I love with my heart and soul.

“I'm so excited for my friends to come from all over the world, not just to witness our love but to also witness Norway. For them to experience what I experience when I'm here. Everyone is super excited about it. A lot of people haven't been to Norway before."

Norwegian royal family tree
Norwegian royal family tree

As for his beautiful bride, he added: “I wake up, and the first thing I think about is how lucky I am to be with this amazing woman. I'm always staring at her, telling her how beautiful she is, how smart she is, what a gift to life she is."

