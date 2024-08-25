Crown Princess Mette-Marit broke royal wedding tradition following 'youth rebellion'

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway is celebrating her 23rd wedding anniversary with her husband Crown Prince Haakon just days before she heads to Norway's Martha Louise's nuptials with Durek Verrett.

Over two decades on, it remains one of the most memorable royal weddings, especially since the couple had to navigate controversy throughout their love story. Take a look at all their unconventional moments…

Bold wedding entrance

© Getty Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit walked down the aisle together at Oslo Cathedral



On 25 August 2001, the couple broke with royal tradition. Instead of the groom waiting at the altar as the bride made her grand entrance, Haakon was pictured waiting for Mette-Marit outside Oslo Cathedral so they could walk down the aisle together.

© Getty The Norwegian bride carried a bright purple bouquet

Mette-Marit looked stunning in a simple wedding dress made from heavy silk crepe, with a corseted bodice, and a flared skirt with a two-meter train. She adds a splash of bold colour to her bridal outfit with her long garland bouquet made up of rosary vine, with pops of purple and white Vanda orchids and roses.

She secured her six-meter veil in place with the Diamond Daisy Bandeau tiara which was reportedly gifted to her by Haakon's parents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja, who were some of the biggest supporters of their relationship.

© picture alliance Crown Prince Haakon and new wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit with her son Marius at their 2001 wedding



Following the couple's modern ceremony, which featured music by internationally acclaimed Norwegian jazz musician Jan Garbarek, they waved to crowds on the balcony of the Royal Palace. Mette-Marit was joined by her son Marius, who acted as a page boy and sported a flash of platinum blonde hair.

Controversial love story





Mette-Marit (née Tjessem Høiby) was the first to admit she went through a "wild" stage before meeting her husband, which likely impacted her down-to-earth approach to entering the royal family.

The former waitress was a single mother to her four-year-old son Marius from a previous relationship when the couple were introduced by mutual friends in 1999.

Crown Prince Haakon opened up about his first impressions of Mette-Marit during an interview on their 20th anniversary. "The bright southern girl made an impression on me. You notice when Mette enters a room. There is a power there that is not so easy to overlook. And was nice to talk to," he gushed to NRK Radio.

© Getty Mette-Marit addressed her "wild" past ahead of their royal wedding



Mette-Marit and Prince Haakon announced their engagement in December 2000, and they lived together until their wedding took place eight months later, which was considered controversial at the time.

Their different backgrounds caused many royal fans to consider her a modern-day Cinderella. Addressing her "youth rebellion" in a press conference held shortly before the royal wedding, she said: "My youth rebellion was much stronger than many others. That resulted in me living quite a wild life.

"I would like to take this opportunity to say that I condemn drugs. I cannot make these choices again, even though I would wish I could. I hope that I can now avoid talking more about my past, and that the press will respect this wish."

The royal couple are parents to daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra and son Prince Sverre Magnus, born in 2004 and 2005 respectively.

