Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Crown Princess Mette-Marit broke royal wedding tradition after 'wild life'
Subscribe
Crown Princess Mette-Marit broke royal wedding tradition after 'wild life'
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit kissing on their wedding day© Tim Rooke/Shutterstock

Crown Princess Mette-Marit broke royal wedding tradition following 'youth rebellion'

The Norwegian royals got married on 25 August 2001

Nichola Murphy
Deputy Lifestyle Editor
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway is celebrating her 23rd wedding anniversary with her husband Crown Prince Haakon just days before she heads to Norway's Martha Louise's nuptials with Durek Verrett.

Over two decades on, it remains one of the most memorable royal weddings, especially since the couple had to navigate controversy throughout their love story. Take a look at all their unconventional moments…

Bold wedding entrance

Crown Prince Haakon Of Norway & Mette-Marit waving© Getty
Crown Prince Haakon and Crown Princess Mette-Marit walked down the aisle together at Oslo Cathedral

On 25 August 2001, the couple broke with royal tradition. Instead of the groom waiting at the altar as the bride made her grand entrance, Haakon was pictured waiting for Mette-Marit outside Oslo Cathedral so they could walk down the aisle together.

The Wedding Of Crown Prince Haakon Of Norway & Mette-Marit, 2001© Getty
The Norwegian bride carried a bright purple bouquet

Mette-Marit looked stunning in a simple wedding dress made from heavy silk crepe, with a corseted bodice, and a flared skirt with a two-meter train. She adds a splash of bold colour to her bridal outfit with her long garland bouquet made up of rosary vine, with pops of purple and white Vanda orchids and roses. 

She secured her six-meter veil in place with the Diamond Daisy Bandeau tiara which was reportedly gifted to her by Haakon's parents, King Harald V and Queen Sonja, who were some of the biggest supporters of their relationship.

Crown Prince Haakon and new wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit with her son Marius at their 2001 wedding © picture alliance
Crown Prince Haakon and new wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit with her son Marius at their 2001 wedding

Following the couple's modern ceremony, which featured music by internationally acclaimed Norwegian jazz musician Jan Garbarek, they waved to crowds on the balcony of the Royal Palace. Mette-Marit was joined by her son Marius, who acted as a page boy and sported a flash of platinum blonde hair.

Controversial love story


Mette-Marit (née Tjessem Høiby) was the first to admit she went through a "wild" stage before meeting her husband, which likely impacted her down-to-earth approach to entering the royal family.

The former waitress was a single mother to her four-year-old son Marius from a previous relationship when the couple were introduced by mutual friends in 1999.  

Crown Prince Haakon opened up about his first impressions of Mette-Marit during an interview on their 20th anniversary. "The bright southern girl made an impression on me. You notice when Mette enters a room. There is a power there that is not so easy to overlook. And was nice to talk to," he gushed to NRK Radio.

young haakon standing with mette-marit© Getty
Mette-Marit addressed her "wild" past ahead of their royal wedding

Mette-Marit and Prince Haakon announced their engagement in December 2000, and they lived together until their wedding took place eight months later, which was considered controversial at the time.

Their different backgrounds caused many royal fans to consider her a modern-day Cinderella. Addressing her "youth rebellion" in a press conference held shortly before the royal wedding, she said: "My youth rebellion was much stronger than many others. That resulted in me living quite a wild life.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: 7 of the most expensive royal weddings of all time – who takes top spot?

"I would like to take this opportunity to say that I condemn drugs. I cannot make these choices again, even though I would wish I could. I hope that I can now avoid talking more about my past, and that the press will respect this wish."

The royal couple are parents to daughter Princess Ingrid Alexandra and son Prince Sverre Magnus, born in 2004 and 2005 respectively.

READ: Princess Elisabeth copies satin wedding guest dress from three years ago

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Weddings

See more

Read More