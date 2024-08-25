Princess Martha Louise and Durek Verrett reveal they're 'stronger together' after 'weathering many storms'

It is perhaps the most extraordinary love match a European royal family has ever experienced.

Next week, in a spectacular three-day celebration culminating in a wedding ceremony against a breathtaking backdrop of mountains, fjords and waterfalls, Princess Martha Louise of Norway will marry Durek Verrett, the charismatic Californian spiritual healer she first encountered in unusual circumstances six years ago.

In a world exclusive, HELLO! and HOLA! will be there to cover this unique occasion as members of the Norwegian royal family and their 350 guests gather in Geiranger on the west coast of Norway, to witness the special union.

"We're very excited," Martha, the daughter of King Harald V and Queen Sonja, who is fourth in line to the throne, tells us as we catch up with them at the Edvard Munch hotel near Oslo ahead of the festivities.

"It feels amazing to be marrying Durek and I'm so happy the day is almost here. The surroundings are gorgeous – it's one of the most beautiful places I know."

"Even if there are a few glitches, we can still gaze at the stunning scenery," she laughs.

Deciding to marry

Pausing to reflect, the 52-year-old mum of three, who was married to the late author Ari Behn – father of their daughters Maud, 21, Leah, 19, and Emma, 16 – for 15 years, before their divorce in 2017, continues: "I had decided not to get married again. But after meeting Durek in 2018, I changed my mind.

"For me, getting married will seal the closeness between us. It's a way of elevating the energy and entering into a new phase of our relationship."

For 49-year-old Durek, whose Hollywood friends include Gwyneth Paltrow and Selma Blair, the importance of marriage is "a very spiritual thing."

"It's letting the world know this is the person I love in a declaration before family, friends and God. Sealing our relationship in front of the universe is a strong spiritual declaration, and to do that surrounded by the people who love us and who we love, will be wonderful."

"Martha and I have weathered many storms but now we feel we can do anything together," said Durek

Facing criticism

However, the course of their true love has been far from smooth.

From the moment Martha revealed in May 2019 that she was in a relationship with Durek, describing him as her "twin flame", the couple have faced huge opposition and challenges – not only because he works as a 'shaman' (a spiritual healer) but also because of his ethnicity, and is set to become the first Black man to become a member of a European royal family.

Martha Louise has described her life partner as her "twin flame"

"I know how it feels to face public criticism," says Martha, who has suffered mockery and disapproval for her own spiritual work and beliefs – she relinquished royal duties in 2022 to focus on her alternative practices.

"Since I met Durek that criticism has doubled. I didn't realise there were so many levels of racism before I met him, the micro-aggressions and perception that because he's Black, he can't be trusted. Some friendships have been lost along the way - but we've made new ones, too."

The couple will tie the knot on Saturday 31 August

Holding Martha's hand firmly in his, Durek says: "At first, it hurt me. I had a meltdown, a breakdown. It seems propaganda is the biggest weapon now. My work continues to be misrepresented, and if something is repeated in the press, people believe it."

"Martha and I have weathered many storms but now we feel we can do anything together – it's made us stronger."

