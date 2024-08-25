Princess Alexia joins parents Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander at Dutch Grand Prix before big move

Princess Alexia was all smiles on Sunday as she joined her parents Queen Maxima and King Willem-Alexander at the Dutch Grand Prix.

Stepping out at the Circuit Park Zandvoort the Dutch princess, 19, looked ultra-stylish dressed in a knitted one shoulder top which she paired with matching black wide-leg trousers.

© Getty Images Princess Alexia joined her parents and cousin Count Claus

The royal completed her look with a pair of sculptural gold earrings and a pair of sporty white trainers. She wore her flowing auburn tresses down loose and highlighted her features with a touch of radiant makeup.

In joyous snapshots shared from the sporting event, Princess Alexia could be seen posing alongside her parents and her cousin, Count Claus of The Netherlands.

© Getty Images The Dutch royals were all smiles

Queen Maxima looked elegant in a printed wrap skirt and a lime green long-sleeved top while King Willem-Alexander looked dapper dressed in a smart suit and a duck egg blue shirt.

During their visit, the family appeared in high spirits, opting to pose for numerous group shots including a sweet snapshot next to driver Max Verstappen's car.

Princess Alexia's outing comes shortly before she's set to embark on a huge move. While she's currently based in The Netherlands, come September, she'll travel to the UK where she's set to enrol at University College London.

The young royal will study Science and Engineering for Social Change but according to the NL Times, the second daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima made her decision somewhat last minute, enrolling herself on several different courses at different universities until she made her decision.

© Getty Images Princess Alexia is heading to university in September

Back in June, the 19-year-old admitted she was "a bit stressed about choosing" where to study, with other options including the University of Groningen in the Netherlands.

This isn't the first time she's studied abroad, however. The Dutch royal already has a close connection to the UK, having studied for her two-year International Baccalaureate at UWC Atlantic College in Wales and graduating in 2023.

© Getty Images King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima with their three daughters

Alexia's father attended the same Welsh school between 1983 and 1985 while he was Crown Prince.

Aside from Alexia, King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima are also doting parents to Princess Catharina-Amalia, 20, and Princess Ariane, 17.

Their eldest daughter is currently studying for a PPLE degree, which consists of politics, psychology, law and economics, while youngest Ariane is currently studying at UWC Adriatic.