Inside Princess Alexia's VIP student life in London: bougie bars, £10k dorms & It-girl alumna

It's all go in the Huis ten Bosch Palace as King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's daughter is set to head off to university this September.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Princess Alexia, 18, will enrol in University College London meaning a move away from her family home in the Hague.

© RVD Princess Alexia at her UWC Atlantic graduation with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima

The young royal will study Science and Engineering for Social Change but according to the NL Times, the second daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima made her decision somewhat last minute, enrolling herself on several different courses at different universities until she made her decision.

Join HELLO! in exploring what the princess' new life in London will entail, from a vibrant nightlife to luxe dorm rooms…

The perfect location

Studying at UCL means Princess Alexia will get a true sense of London life with its Gower Street location just around the corner from the British Museum and within walking distance of Oxford Street.

© Alamy Alexia will study at University College London

Though in the centre of London, the princess' new home is surrounded by green space to unwind between classes. Queen Maxima's daughter can take her pick of Russell Square, Tavistock Square Gardens or Gordon Square.

Alexia's new home

© Getty Princess Alexia is used to a life of luxury

Like many universities, UCL offers a range of accommodation options. Though it has not been confirmed where specifically the Dutch princess will reside, the most convenient halls of residence, Astor College, which are just 1.5 metres from the UCL Quad, Bloomsbury, could set you back £16,000 for a 39-week term in a large studio.

The facilities also have access to study spaces, a computer room, games tables and a rare outside space. During her time at UCL, the royal will also have access to 16 specialist libraries and countless on-site museums.

Alexia's course

Science and Engineering for Social Change isn't the most common of university courses. The Dutch royal has previously admitted that she was "a bit stressed about choosing" the right university programme, however, it seems her choice will be an enriching one.

© Getty Princess Alexia will get to grips with London life

The BSc course is based at the university's Stratford campus in East London. The university says: "This programme will equip you with crucial technical knowledge along with the research, analytical and management skills you need to address global, local and individual challenges. You’ll study subjects ranging from policy design and project management to innovation, engineering design and infrastructure development."

© Patrick van Katwijk Princess Alexia will be offered a placement

During her time on this course, the royal will also have the opportunity to explore a real-world placement option and will have access to 13 hours of contact time with specialist lecturers and academics.

Alexia's free time

Key to any university student's life is making new friends and learning new skills via extra-curricular activities. As a student at the prestigious London university, Princess Catharina-Amalia's sister will have 60 sports and dance clubs at her fingertips.

She will feel right at home in the health and fitness club, as well as at Student Central which offers a 33-metre swimming pool.

To develop her creative streak, Alexia will have the opportunity to participate in university theatre through to art society, baking society, or European society.

© Alamy Nearby Soho offers some of London's best nightlife

For nightlife, it doesn't get much better than the university's central London location. The Student Union runs three bars on campus, but head out of the university bubble and you're just a stone's throw from Soho where the streets come alive at night.

It-girl alumna

© Getty Brat singer Charli XCX attended UCL

Queen Maxima's daughter isn't the only well-known face to crop up at UCL. The It-girl of the summer Charli XCX moved to London at age 18 to study fine art at UCL's Slade School of Fine Art.

© Samir Hussein Coldplay was formed at UCL

Meanwhile, UCL alum Chris Martin formed the world-renowned band Coldplay on campus with fellow students Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion in the 90s.

