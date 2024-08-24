Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Princess Alexia's VIP student life in London: £10k dorms, bougie bars & more
Subscribe
Princess Alexia's VIP student life in London: £10k dorms, bougie bars & more
Princess Alexia in front of UCL© Alamy,Getty

Inside Princess Alexia's VIP student life in London: bougie bars, £10k dorms & It-girl alumna

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's daughter is set to enrol in UCL this autumn  

Katie Daly
Lifestyle Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

It's all go in the Huis ten Bosch Palace as King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's daughter is set to head off to university this September.

Earlier this month it was revealed that Princess Alexia, 18, will enrol in University College London meaning a move away from her family home in the Hague. 

Princess Alexia at her UWC Atlantic graduation with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima© RVD
Princess Alexia at her UWC Atlantic graduation with King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima

The young royal will study Science and Engineering for Social Change but according to the NL Times, the second daughter of King Willem-Alexander and Queen Máxima made her decision somewhat last minute, enrolling herself on several different courses at different universities until she made her decision. 

Join HELLO! in exploring what the princess' new life in London will entail, from a vibrant nightlife to luxe dorm rooms…

The perfect location

Studying at UCL means Princess Alexia will get a true sense of London life with its Gower Street location just around the corner from the British Museum and within walking distance of Oxford Street. 

University College London exterior© Alamy
Alexia will study at University College London

Though in the centre of London, the princess' new home is surrounded by green space to unwind between classes. Queen Maxima's daughter can take her pick of Russell Square, Tavistock Square Gardens or Gordon Square.

Alexia's new home

King Willem-Alexander of The Netherlands, Queen Maxima of The Netherlands, Princess Amalia of The Netherlands, Princess Alexia of The Netherlands and Princess Ariane of The Netherlands during a photosession in Palace Noordeinde on June 24, 2022 in The Hague, Netherlands. (Photo by P van Katwijk/Getty Images)© Getty
Princess Alexia is used to a life of luxury

Like many universities, UCL offers a range of accommodation options. Though it has not been confirmed where specifically the Dutch princess will reside, the most convenient halls of residence, Astor College, which are just 1.5 metres from the UCL Quad, Bloomsbury, could set you back £16,000 for a 39-week term in a large studio. 

View post on Instagram
 

The facilities also have access to study spaces, a computer room, games tables and a rare outside space. During her time at UCL, the royal will also have access to 16 specialist libraries and countless on-site museums.

Recommended videoYou may also likeThe Royal Residences: A Look Inside

Alexia's course

Science and Engineering for Social Change isn't the most common of university courses. The Dutch royal has previously admitted that she was "a bit stressed about choosing" the right university programme, however, it seems her choice will be an enriching one. 

Princess Alexia of the Netherlands during an official photocall at Nieuwe Kerk, where the exhibition 'The century of Juliana' can currently be visited on November 4, 2022 in Amsterdam, Netherlands. (Photo by Mark Cuthbert/UK Press via Getty Images)© Getty
Princess Alexia will get to grips with London life

The BSc course is based at the university's Stratford campus in East London. The university says: "This programme will equip you with crucial technical knowledge along with the research, analytical and management skills you need to address global, local and individual challenges. You’ll study subjects ranging from policy design and project management to innovation, engineering design and infrastructure development."

Princess Alexia with Prince Constantijn and Princess Laurentien© Patrick van Katwijk
Princess Alexia will be offered a placement

During her time on this course, the royal will also have the opportunity to explore a real-world placement option and will have access to 13 hours of contact time with specialist lecturers and academics. 

View post on Instagram
 

Alexia's free time

Key to any university student's life is making new friends and learning new skills via extra-curricular activities. As a student at the prestigious London university, Princess Catharina-Amalia's sister will have 60 sports and dance clubs at her fingertips.

She will feel right at home in the health and fitness club, as well as at Student Central which offers a 33-metre swimming pool.

View post on Instagram
 

To develop her creative streak, Alexia will have the opportunity to participate in university theatre through to art society, baking society, or European society.

Neon lights of the famous St. Martins Theatre, Soho, London© Alamy
Nearby Soho offers some of London's best nightlife

 For nightlife, it doesn't get much better than the university's central London location. The Student Union runs three bars on campus, but head out of the university bubble and you're just a stone's throw from Soho where the streets come alive at night. 

It-girl alumna 

Charli XCX attends the 2024 Vanity Fair Oscar Party© Getty
Brat singer Charli XCX attended UCL

Queen Maxima's daughter isn't the only well-known face to crop up at UCL. The It-girl of the summer Charli XCX moved to London at age 18 to study fine art at UCL's Slade School of Fine Art.

Chris Martin of Coldplay performs as the band headline the Pyramid stage during day four of Glastonbury Festival 2024© Samir Hussein
Coldplay was formed at UCL

DISCOVER: All about the Dutch royal family tree – the House of Orange-Nassau explained

Meanwhile, UCL alum Chris Martin formed the world-renowned band Coldplay on campus with fellow students Jonny Buckland, Guy Berryman and Will Champion in the 90s.

Royal university students! Where have they enrolled?

  • Lady Louise Windsor of the United Kingdom - St Andrew's University, Scotland
  • Princess Leonor of Spain - General Military Academy, Zaragoza 
  • Prince Christian of Denmark - TBC, recently graduated from Tranegård School 
  • Princess Catharina-Amalia of the Netherlands - University of Amsterdam
  • Princess Elisabeth of Belgium - University of Oxford 
  • Princes Ingrid Alexandra of Norway - serving in Brigade Nord

LOVE THE ROYALS? JOIN THE CLUB!

Princess Kate wearing black and white polka dots and a hat

If you are reading this, the chances are you are obsessed with all things royalty – which is just as well because so are we! So obsessed, in fact, we’ve launched a club solely dedicated to covering them. So welcome to The HELLO! Royal Club. We would love you to join us there…

What is it?

Interactive community offering behind-the-scenes access, exclusive royal interviews, unmissable royal insights, and an illustrious royal Inner Circle.

Member benefits

  • Two weekly newsletters, one from Emily Nash
  • Video posts and audio notes from Emily Nash and the HELLO! Royal team
  • Access to our royal community and opportunity to interact with club writers and members
  • Participate in polls, comments and discussion threads
  • Royal-themed puzzles with a weekly prize to be won
  • Access to our Ask Me Anything sessions with our journalists
  • Invitations to in-person and virtual events
  • A subscription to the digital edition of HELLO! Magazine (Worth £82 annually)*
  • Future ‘Inner Circle’ benefits

By royal decree

You are royally invited to join The HELLO! Royal Club – and then to go forth and spread the word to your fellow royal fans. See you in the club!

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Homes

See more

Read More