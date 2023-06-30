Queen Maxima's dog steals the show during Dutch royal family's summer photoshoot

The Dutch king and queen were joined by their daughters - Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of the Netherlands stepped out for the annual summer photoshoot with their daughters on Friday, but it was their pup who stole the show!

The Dutch royal couple were joined by Princess Catharina-Amalia, 19, Princess Alexia, 18, Princess Ariane, 16, and their two-year-old dog, Mambo, as they posed for a series of snaps on Zuiderstrand beach in The Hague.

The royal pooch made the family-of-five giggle as he playfully hopped and dug holes in the sand during the sunny but windy shoot.

Maxima, 52, looked elegant in a white puff-sleeve top and co-ordinated skirt, with a pair of taupe sandals. She accessorised her look with a gold bracelet and a large pearl hair slide.

Meanwhile, Willem-Alexander, 56, who became King in 2013, wore a white open-collared shirt and trousers, with a blue checked blazer.

© Getty The family's pup Mambo was the star of the show

© Getty Royal sisters Princess Catharina-Amalia, Princess Alexia and Princess Ariane

His heir and future queen, Catharina-Amalia, looked lovely in a lemon blazer over a white camisole with light blue jeans, while Alexia opted for blue high-waisted trousers and a white tank top. Youngest sister Ariane donned a green embroidered blouse with white jeans.

The family's outing comes after Princess Alexia celebrated her milestone 18th birthday on Monday, with the palace sharing three new portraits of the royal.

© Getty The Dutch royals welcomed Mambo to their family in 2021

© Getty King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima have been married for 21 years

It was also announced that King Willem-Alexander has appointed his second daughter, Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Netherlands Lion and Knight of the House Order of the Golden Lion. Alexia also now has her own personal standard, which features the national coat of arms in the middle of the flag.

The teenager recently completed her two-year studies at the UWC Atlantic College in Llantwit Major in Wales. She is expected to receive the results of her exams in July.

Meanwhile, Princess Catharina-Amalia is currently studying at the University of Amsterdam for a BSc degree in Politics, Psychology, Law and Economics, but was forced to move out of her student accommodation last year, due to security threats.

© Shutterstock Princess Catharina-Amalia and Queen Maxima at the Jordan royal wedding

She joined her parents for her first ever royal tour in January, visiting the Caribbean, and also attended a reception at Buckingham Palace with several foreign royals on the eve of King Charles's coronation in May.

King Willem-Alexander, Queen Maxima and Princess Catharina-Amalia were among the guests at the Jordan royal wedding on 1 June.

The princess looked beautiful in a red gown and the Ruby Peacock Tiara as she attended Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa's wedding reception. The Prince and Princess of Wales were also in attendance, see their arrival at the banquet in the clip below...

WATCH: Princess Kate dazzles in tiara at Jordan royal wedding reception

In May, the royal court announced that Princess Ariane will continue her secondary school studies at the UWC Adriatic in Italy.