King Willem-Alexander gives Princess Alexia special gift on 18th birthday

The Dutch palace has shared new photographs of Princess Alexia

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima of The Netherlands shared some beautiful new photographs of their middle daughter, Princess Alexia, to celebrate her milestone 18th birthday on Monday.

The portraits were taken at the Dutch royal family's home, Huis ten Bosch, in the Hague, and show close-ups of the princess smiling at the camera.

Alexia can be seen wearing a white belted shirt dress and tan heels, with her auburn locks styled in a bouncy blow-dry. In a third snap, the princess is pictured wearing a navy-blue ensemble, which she accessorised with layered gold necklaces.

© RVD - Frank Ruiter Princess Alexia turned 18 on 26 June

© RVD - Frank Ruiter Princess Alexia completed her studies at UWC Atlantic College in May

It's not known how Alexia will celebrate her special day, but it's likely that she will spend her birthday privately with family and friends.

The Dutch royal palace also announced on Monday that the king has appointed Princess Alexia, Knight Grand Cross of the Order of the Netherlands Lion and Knight of the House Order of the Golden Lion. She also now has her own personal standard, which features the national coat of arms in the middle of the flag.

© RVD - Frank Ruiter The princess accessorised with dainty gold necklaces

Alexia is one of Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima's three daughters. They are also parents to 19-year-old Princess Catharina-Amalia and 16-year-old Princess Ariane.

Alexia Juliana Marcela Laurentien, Princess of Orange-Nassau, was born on 26 June 2005 at HMC Bronovo in The Hague. She attended Christelijk Gymnasium Sorghvliet for the first four years of her education, before studying for her International Baccalaureate at the United World College of the Atlantic (UWC Atlantic College) in Llantwit Major in Wales.

© Getty Princess Alexia held by her mother on the day of her baptism

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima shared a sweet family photo in May after Alexia completed her exams and attended her Leavers Celebration. She is expected to receive her results in July, and the palace is yet to confirm her future plans.

The Dutch royal family's website lists Alexia's hobbies as hockey, playing guitar and singing.

All about King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima

Then Prince Willem-Alexander met his future wife, Argentine-born Maxima Zorreguieta Cerruti in Seville, Spain in 1999.

The couple announced their engagement in March 2001 and tied the knot on 2 February 2002 in Amsterdam.

© Getty The bride wore a Valentino gown

The bride wore an ivory gown created by Valentino and the Dutch Pearl Button tiara.

Then Prince Charles and the then Earl and Countess of Wessex were among the guests at the royal wedding.

Willem-Alexander and Maxima welcomed Catharina-Amalia in 2003, followed by Alexia in 2005 and Ariane in 2007.

© Getty Willem-Alexander became King in 2013

The prince became King in 2013, following his mother Queen Beatrix's abdication. Learn more about the Kings and Queens of Europe in the clip below...

King Willem-Alexander and Queen Maxima were among the foreign royals to attend King Charles and Queen Camilla's coronation on 6 May at Westminster Abbey in London.