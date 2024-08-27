Skip to main contentSkip to footer
Charles Spencer amazes with rare photo of relative and fans spot royal resemblance
Subscribe
Charles Spencer amazes with rare photo of relative and fans spot royal resemblance
Charles Spencer in a blue jacket© Max Mumby/Indigo

Charles Spencer amazes with rare photo of relative and fans spot royal resemblance

Earl Charles Spencer shared the snap with followers online

Francesca Shillcock
Senior Features Writer
2 minutes ago
Share this:

Charles Spencer often shares fascinating photographs of the sprawling Althorp estate in Northampton where he lives and the stunning surrounding areas.

However, the Earl occasionally posts snaps of his family and ancestors, much to the delight of his loyal 240k followers.

The brother of the late Princess Diana, 60, took to his Instagram over the weekend to share an old photograph of his grandfather at the historic residence over a century ago – and fans were stunned to see the resemblance to Charles' nephew, Prince William, and even William's eldest child, Prince George.

Earl Spencer shared this photo on social media
View post on Instagram
 

Charles captioned the sepia-toned snap with some details: "My grandfather Jack Spencer on his horse, 'Marbury', in front of @althorphouse in January 1911." 

While many were thrilled that Charles had shared the fascinating relic, others were quick to point out the similarities between William and his great-grandfather. 

One fan summed it up: "Prince William looks like him!" and another agreed: "Do you think William has a look of him?" A third echoed this but also noted: "I see some Prince George in him." 

   
Prince William in a light blue jacket and shirt inside a football stadium© WPA Pool
Fans think Prince William has a strong resemblance to his grandfather

While a fourth wrote simply: "The Spencer men are very handsome, the women beautiful. Lovely family! Thank you, Sir, for sharing another family photo."

This is not the first time that Charles's family photographs have sparked such a reaction from royal fans.

Charles Spencer resides at Althorp© Getty
Charles Spencer resides at Althorp

Earlier in the summer, the Earl shared a snap of another relative – his grandfather, John – whom fans also thought had a strong resemblance to the Prince and Princess of Wales's eldest son. 

"Prince George looks a lot like him," one penned in the comments section, pointing out the "strong" Spencer genes.

Recommended videoYou may also likeWATCH: Charles Spencer shares panoramic look at sister Princess Diana's resting place

Charles Spencer and history of Althorp

Meanwhile, Charles has overseen the Grade I listed property ever since the death of his father John in 1992. It's been in the Spencer family for over 500 years and is set on 13,000 acres of land.

He married his third wife, Karen, Countess Spencer, 52, in 2011 after the couple were initially set up on a blind date in Los Angeles the previous year, with the Earl proposing at Althorp.

Charles and his wife Karen recently announced their split© Getty
Charles and his wife Karen recently announced their split

They share a daughter Charlotte Diana, who was born in 2012, but announced the sad news of their divorce earlier this year. After announcing their separation, Karen has continued to reside at the Northampton home but explained more recently that she would be relocating.

"I'm looking forward to reconnecting with everyone on social media soon," she said last week. "I'll be posting more regularly again starting in September.

"I'm currently still at Althorp, and as we move into the fall, I look forward to closing this chapter out with you all and launching the next. I will be sharing an update on my projects and reflecting on all the wonderful things I have learned during my time here on this beautiful Estate." 

Sign up to HELLO Daily! for the best royal, celebrity and lifestyle coverage

By entering your details, you are agreeing to HELLO! Magazine User Data Protection Policy. You can unsubscribe at any time. For more information, please click here.

Other Topics

More Royalty

See more

Read More