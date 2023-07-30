Charles Spencer stuns fans with unearthed family pictures - and the royal resemblance is striking!

The 9th Earl lives at Althorp with his wife Karen

Princess Diana's brother Earl Charles Spencer sparked a sweet fan reaction on Sunday when he shared a glimpse inside his fascinating ancestry.

Taking to Instagram, the 9th Earl, 59, posted two striking portraits: a black-and-white photograph of his grandfather Jack Spencer looking dapper in a smart suit, and a detailed drawing of Jack's own grandfather, Frederick Spencer, wearing a crisp white shirt, a trim jacket and a silk tie.

In his caption, Charles simply penned: "My grandfather, Jack Spencer – then, in the second photograph, his own grandfather, Frederick Spencer. #spencerfamily #grandfathers #ancestors #blackandwhite."

The Earl's fans were awestruck by the strong Spencer family likeness. In particular, many fans were quick to highlight Prince William's uncanny resemblance to Charles' grandfather, Jack.

© Getty Prince William in 2019

"Wow, I can see the Spencer side in William," penned one follower, while a second chimed in: "Oh my word I can see the likeness to William in the first picture."

A third remarked: "The family resemblance is strong!" and a fourth added: "[Prince] William looks just like Jack, and [Prince] Harry resembles Frederick."

Charles made the fascinating discovery at his Althorp estate – a stately home which has belonged to the Spencer family since 1508. He inherited the sprawling 13,000-acre estate aged 27.

© Getty Althorp House is Princess Diana's former childhood home

The property's rich 500-year history is a huge pull for visitors far and wide. And whilst members of the public are not permitted to take photographs inside of the house itself, they can explore many of its beautiful, ornate rooms.

Charles's post comes after he shared a new video of his sister Princess Diana's resting place on Oval Lake. Over on his Instagram, he posted a panoramic video of the tranquil site, including a glimpse of the memorial temple dedicated to the late Princess of Wales.

© Getty The burial site of the late Princess Diana

In the clip, Oval Lake looked blissfully serene thanks to the bright blue skies, verdant trees and gentle birdsong.

Discover his breathtaking video below…

WATCH: Earl Charles Spencer shares panoramic look at his sister Princess Diana’s gravesite

"Beautiful summer evening at Althorp," Charles captioned the video.

This isn't the first time Charles has delighted fans with rare snippets of Diana's final resting place. Earlier this month, the podcast host sparked an unlikely fan reaction when he posted a sun-drenched photo of Oval Lake bathed in "beautiful" morning light.

The poignant spot looked enchantingly beautiful with the dappled sunlight streaming through the leafy trees.

© Instagram Charles shared a poignant photo of Princess Diana's resting place

Fans and friends were quick to share their thoughts, with one writing: "Diana is peacefully at rest in such beautiful and tranquil surroundings. God bless Diana, we miss you," while a second chimed in: "Beautifully serene and tranquil, a special place to reflect."

The lake at Althorp House is famed for being the place where Princess Diana is buried. Her resting place is only accessible via boat and is off limits to the public.