Charles Spencer acknowledges Princess Kate's 'strength' after she reveals she is being treated for cancer

Tributes are pouring in for the Princess of Wales after she publicly shared via a video message on Friday that she has been diagnosed with cancer. The royal has received well wishes from members of the public and celebrities alike but also from members of the royal family and their extended family.

Charles Spencer, the brother of the late Princess Diana and Prince William's uncle took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to react to Princess Kate's video message where she sat on a bench at her home in Windsor to share her diagnosis.

© Getty Earl Charles Spencer paid tribute to Kate's 'strength'

"Incredible strength and poise," the Earl wrote in a touching tribute to the Princess, 42.

In her brave message, the Princess explained the events surrounding her diagnosis. "In January, I underwent major abdominal surgery in London and at the time, it was thought that my condition was non-cancerous," she said.

© Getty Kate has shared her cancer diagnosis with the public

"The surgery was successful. However, tests after the operation found cancer had been present. My medical team therefore advised that I should undergo a course of preventative chemotherapy and I am now in the early stages of that treatment."

Many have shared concern for the Princess' health and have expressed care for her husband Prince William and their three children Prince George, 10, Princess Charlotte, eight, and Prince Louis, five, at this time.

© The Prince of Wales Kate took time to process before telling her children

Kate went on to highlight how she and William took time to process the news together before deciding how to share the information with their children who attend Lambrook School.

The royal shared that they wanted to address her diagnosis with their children in a way that felt "appropriate" for their age. She said: "William and I have been doing everything we can to process and manage this privately for the sake of our young family.

© Getty The Princess of Wales is a doting mother of three

"As you can imagine, this has taken time," she continued. "It has taken me time to recover from major surgery in order to start my treatment. But, most importantly, it has taken us time to explain everything to George, Charlotte, and Louis in a way that is appropriate for them, and to reassure them that I am going to be ok."

© Getty William has stood by Kate through this difficult time

The royal added that she has reassured her children that she is "well and getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help [her] heal; in my mind, body and spirits." HELLO! understands that the Princess felt it was the right time to share this news with the public since her children have broken up from school for the Easter holiday.

© Getty Kate told her children in a way that was "appropriate" for their age

Princess Kate paid tribute to her husband who continues to support her through this difficult time. "Having William by my side is a great source of comfort and reassurance too," the mother-of-three said.

© Getty Kate shares a close bond with her children

"As is the love, support and kindness that has been shown by so many of you. It means so much to us both. We hope that you will understand that, as a family, we now need some time, space and privacy while I complete my treatment."

© Getty The Princess will take time to recover before returning to public life

Following the Princess' surgery in January, Prince William has kept up with the majority of his public engagements bar the memorial service of King Constantine of Greece which he said at the time he could no longer attend due to a "personal matter".

© Getty The royals were seen en masse at the Thanksgiving Service for King Constantine

Her Royal Highness made her last public appearance when she attended church on the Sandringham estate with her family on Christmas Day last year.

© Getty Kate was last seen publicly on Christmas Day

Kensington Palace issued information outlining her return to royal duties when announcing her diagnosis, saying: "The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team. She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery."

