Royal fans question Princess Kate's Balmoral church look for surprising reason

The Princess of Wales delighted royal fans as she was spotted on her way to Crathie Kirk church for the Sunday service, alongside her husband, Prince William, and their son, Prince George.

It marked Kate's first public appearance since attending the men's final at Wimbledon in July and the Princess looked elegant in a brown checked trench coat from Holland Cooper and a Hicks & Brown feathered hat.

However, many royal fans were confused by the royal's wintery attire, given that it is currently summer in the Northern Hemisphere.

"So it's cold year round in the UK?" one follower asked in the social media comments.

"Is it Autumn weather already?" another asked.

"I'm in California USA and just looking at fall clothes makes me even warmer!" a third added.

© PETER JOLLY NORTHPIX Princess Kate wore a brown check coat and a fedora for the Sunday service

While the average temperature in London in the summer months is around 23C (73F), in Scotland, it's typically cooler.

The forecast in Aberdeenshire on Sunday was cloudy with a high of 16C (60F) and a low of 9C (48F), and that's why the likes of Kate, Queen Camilla and the Duchess of Edinburgh were dressed in autumnal coats and jackets.

Kate accessorised her checked coat and fedora hat with gold statement earrings, while Sophie, 59, wore a taupe jacket over a high-necked ensemble.

© Getty Kate with the late Queen in Balmoral in August 2019, where the weather is typically cooler

Camilla, 77, donned an emerald-hued jacket with red tartan detailing on the lapels, along with a matching feathered hat, while the King, 75, looked smart in a kilt.

The Prince and Princess of Wales enjoyed the Bank Holiday weekend in Scotland before their three children, Prince George, 11, Princess Charlotte, nine, and Prince Louis, six, return to their classrooms at Lambrook School next month. George will start Year 7, while Charlotte will begin Year 5 and Louis will be in Year 2.

© Getty Kate was last seen publicly with daughter Charlotte at Wimbledon on 14 July

The Waleses spent some of the school summer holidays at their Norfolk abode, Anmer Hall, with the family-of-five spotted playing with nerf guns at Bear Grylls' Gone Wild Festival at Holkham Hall earlier this month.

Kate appeared in a video message with William on 11 August to congratulate Team GB on their successes at the Paris 2024 Olympics.

It is not known when the royal will resume her public duties as she is still undergoing cancer treatment.

In a personal update back in June, Kate said she was making "good progress" with her treatment but added she has "good days and bad days" and, although she has been working from home, said "I am not out of the woods yet".

