James Middleton shares adorable snap of baby son Inigo from their stunning Berkshire home

James Middleton's baby son Inigo has got a lot of siblings - well, fur siblings, if the family's pack of pups is anything to go by.

To celebrate International Dog Day, the Princess of Wales' brother James, 37, shared an absolutely adorable snap of little Inigo along with the family's six lovable dogs; Zulu, Inka, Luna, Mabel, Nala and Isla. Plus, a surprise new addition to the clan.

The self-confessed 'Dog Dad' wrote: "Happy International Dog Day. To celebrate we got Inigo a dog of his own…"

Rather than a real dog, James is referring to the fluffy toy dog seen in front of his 10-month-old son, pictured outside the Berkshire home he shares with wife of three years Alizée Thevenet. How cute!

The tot is seen wearing a pair of short white dungarees over a long sleeved navy top, with a shy smile on his wife as he watches his new toy. It's a rare glimpse of little Inigo, as the couple try not to share snaps of their child.

James, who is awaiting the release of his debut book, Meet Ella: The Dog Who Saved My Life, reminded fans: "There is just under a month to go until the release of Meet Ella - don’t forget to pre order your copy of the first edition. I cannot wait to share the story with you."

The book, due for release on September 26, is a tribute to James' late dog Ella. Ella was the therapy dog James owned until she sadly passed away last year. James credits Ella with saving his life during his battle with depression.

On his book, James penned a poignant post on Instagram, revealing the cover his book for the first time: "For fifteen years Ella carried me over the obstacles life thew at me…but in our last moments together I carried her. This photo means so much to me and I’ve chosen it to be the front cover of my upcoming book.

"It was taken by my wife Alizee on one of our last walks together. I had tears in my eyes as I knew she was getting weaker by the day. But we enjoyed every last moment we could together. It was wonderful to release the cover and really touched by how many of you came to hear me talk about the book and coping with the loss of a dog."



The book is described as a "touching, honest and life-affirming love letter to man's best friend", offering "hope" to anyone struggling through hard times.

On Saturday, the keen animal lover shared a heartfelt plea to his followers. The dad-of-one had read a devastating story from Ramón Alberto Piriz who was travelling from Argentina to Morocco with his beloved canine, Sombra. Due to Air France's cabin restrictions, Sombra was required to travel in the cargo hold during the trip.

Sadly, during a stopover in Paris, Ramón was informed that Sombra had been lost by the airline. Following the case, a friend of Ramón's launched a petition, which caught the eye of James. James urged his fans to sign the petition started by Ramón, calling the incident "my worst nightmare."

