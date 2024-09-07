Why Durek Verrett didn't receive royal title following marriage to Princess Märtha Louise

Durek Verrett and Princess Märtha Louise of Norway exchanged vows during a moving ceremony on 31 August, exclusively covered by HELLO!

But despite marrying a Norwegian princess, the Californian shaman has not received a royal title following his marriage.

The reason is simply because males who marry into the Norwegian royal family aren't given royal titles and Durek will not perform royal duties.

This was confirmed after Durek and Märtha Louise's engagement was announced in 2022, with a statement from the royal palace reading: "Like Erling Lorentzen, Johan Martin Ferner and Ari Behn, Durek Verrett will become part of the Royal Family when he marries, but in keeping with tradition, he will have no title or represent the Royal Family."

It continued: "Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett will be present at important celebrations in the family, such as birthday celebrations — or at some major sporting events where there is a tradition for the Royal Family to participate together."

The newlyweds after the ceremony in Geiranger, Norway

Although it is custom for males not to gain a royal title, Märtha Louise also dropped the 'royal' from her title after she stepped back from official duties in November 2022, five months after confirming her engagement to Durek. She is simply styled as Her Highness Princess Märtha Louise on the family's official website.

It was confirmed that Märtha Louise had come to the decision in order to "differentiate more clearly between her own activities and her relationship to the Royal House of Norway".

The move meant that she no longer represents her family on official business and she had to relinquish all of the patronages she held at the time.

© Maja Moan Newlyweds Märtha Louise and Durek surrounded by family, friends and their wedding party

At the time, a statement said: "The King and Queen wish to thank Princess Märtha Louise for the important work she has carried out in her official capacity for several decades. She has performed her duties with warmth, care and deep commitment.

"In accordance with The King's wishes, the Princess will keep her title. The Princess will continue to serve as chair of the board of Princess Märtha Louise's Fund."

Durek and Märtha Louise during their wedding ceremony

In an exclusive pre-wedding interview with HELLO!, Durek shared that he sought King Harald V and Queen Sonja's blessing before proposing to Märtha Louise in 2022.

"I have old school views on courtship, and asking for Märtha's hand in marriage was about respect," explained Durek.

"The King and Queen asked me questions about myself and the future, and went quiet for a bit. I was sweating as I waited for their response - and then they turned to me and said they'd love to have me as part of the family."

Märtha added, with a smile: "At my age, I could choose for myself! But my parents had to wait nine years before they could wed and always told me they wanted me to marry whoever I wanted."

To read the full exclusive interview with Märtha Louise and Durek and to see the full wedding album, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale in the UK.


